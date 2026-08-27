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Miley Cyrus Shares Heartbreaking Tribute To Godmother 'Aunt Dolly' Parton: 'I Have An Angel By My Side'

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton
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Miley Cyrus shared an emotional tribute on social media to her godmother Dolly Parton on Wednesday following Parton's death at age 80, writing that she "will always love her and want to make her proud."

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanAug 27, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Dolly Parton left this world behind on August 25 at the age of 80 after a brief battle with illness, and tributes to her continue to flow across social media.

Among the latest was a tribute from Dolly Parton's goddaughter, Miley Cyrus.

Parton toured with Billy Ray Cyrus back in the '90s and they became close friends, and he later asked Parton to be Cyrus's godmother before she was born.

While portraying Hannah Montana for the Disney Channel, Cyrus had the opportunity to get much closer to Parton during the episodes in which she appeared as Hannah's Aunt Dolly.

Later, Parton was outspokenly supportive of Cyrus's transformation into her own person after her Hannah Montana years, and they performed together many times.

In response to Parton's death, Cyrus posted a touching tribute and a favorite older photograph of her godmother.

Cyrus wrote:

"The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share. Our most sacred moments were private and they’ll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts."
"What I KNOW is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it, and then continue on and be strong. I have an angel by my side. I always have. One of our last conversations was about music and metamorphosis."
"I will always love her and want to make her proud. My heart breaks for the world, her family and friends who will miss her deeply."
"We’re in this loss together and we will see her in all of the most beautiful things."

You can see the post here:

Some viewers expressed their condolences to Cyrus.

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This was an incredibly sweet tribute in a sea of well-deserved tributes, and while Dolly Parton may no longer be with us, her hard work and legacy lives on, especially in those she loved.

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