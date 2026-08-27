Skip to content

Carol Burnett And Luke Evans Lead Poignant Tributes To Tim Curry After His Death At 80

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Ricky Schroder Slammed After Sharing Transphobic And Anti-Vax Tribute To Dolly Parton

Ricky Schroeder; Dolly Parton
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images; Theo Wargo/WireImage

After Dolly Parton's death, her Coat of Many Colors co-star Ricky Schroder paid tribute to her with a bigoted message on Instagram.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 27, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Actor Ricky Schroder was called out after he paid tribute to legendary performer Dolly Parton with a bigoted message in which he complained about her support for the transgender community and COVID-19 vaccine development.

Parton was an advocate for the wider LGBTQ+ community for decades and made headlines in the last decade of her life for speaking out against "bathroom bills" and other efforts to restrict transgender people from public life. The celebrated philanthropist also made a substantial donation to Vanderbilt Medical Center that led to the development of the Moderna vaccine.

Schroder, a former child star, played Parton's father in Coat of Many Colors, a television adaptation of her early years growing up in Tennessee. Following the news of Parton's death at 80 following a "brief" battle with cancer, Schroeder published a picture of the two of them on Instagram.

He wrote:

"I didnt agree with her advocating for Transgender & Covid Vaccine support…but Loved her anyway. Thank you for choosing me Dolly to be your Movie Daddy."

You can see his post below.

He was swiftly called out for his remark by a few celebrities.

Katie Couric simply said "Ick," while Boy George wrote "Oh shut up."

And many others followed suit.

Screenshot of post by @msdarcylane @msdarcylane/Instagram

Screenshot of post by @jessodell2 @jessodell2/Instagram

Screenshot of post by @jayhuguleyofficial @jayhuguleyofficial/Instagram

Screenshot of post by @thesnowglobe11 @thesnowglobe11/Instagram

Screenshot of post by @krissiwashere2020 @krissiwashere2020/Instagram

Screenshot of post by @emilybakerstrange @emilybakerstrange/Instagram

Screenshot of post by @atinababyy @atinababyy/Instagram

Screenshot of post by @ocrose @ocrose/Instagram

Believe it or not, that statement wasn't too out of the ordinary for Schroder.

Schroder, a known conspiracy theorist, previously attracted attention earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic for uploading a video to social media that showed him harassing a Costco employee regarding the company's policy and California mandate to wear face masks inside stores. Schroder later issued an apology to the employee but reaffirmed his opposition to mask mandates.

Schroder would later make headlines for clashing with a security guard at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library because he did not wear a mask inside the building, violating its policies. While Schroder ultimately left the premises without incident, he nonetheless called the security guard a "Nazi" for enforcing "evil federal government" mask rules.

Latest News

Screenshots from Riley Madison's TikTok
Trending

Woman Reveals The List Her Ex-Husband Made Of All The 'Sacrifices' He Made While They Were Still Together—And We Can't Even

Screenshot of Darline Graham
Trending

Darline Graham Ripped For Her Hypocrisy After Criticizing Expanded Healthcare With Tone-Deaf Story About Her Parents' Early Deaths

Viola Davis criticized Target over its controversial Halloween costume.
Celebrities

Viola Davis Brilliantly Rips Target's 'Apology' Over Kids' Halloween Costume Evoking Blackface

Screenshots from @nahla_her's TikTok
Trending

High School Senior Sparks Debate After Sharing Video Of Classmates All Staring At Their Phones Instead Of Interacting

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Eminem; Dolly Parton
Kurt Krieger/Corbis/Getty Images; Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Eminem Reveals The Heartfelt Letter Dolly Parton Sent Him After He Was Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame In Poignant Tribute

The world is reeling from the loss of Dolly Parton, even as fans learn how she touched some hearts that many may have not expected.

At the news of her death at the age of 80, tributes poured in from fans, friends, celebrities, and politicians alike, but one tribute that really struck hearts came from none other than the sharp-tongued and controversial rap star Eminem.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @benitomottoh_'s TikTok
@benitomottoh_/TikTok

Man Trying Fish And Chips For First Time Makes Rookie Mistake After Leaving Food Unattended On Beach In Hilarious Viral Video

A man's attempt at trying fish and chips for the first time did not go as planned.

Social media influencer Benito, or @benitomottoh_ on TikTok, shared a now-viral video of his disastrous first try at eating the classic British dish.

Keep ReadingShow less
Perez Hilton; Dolly Parton
VH1

Clip Of Dolly Parton Defending Jessica Simpson From Perez Hilton Resurfaces—And Fans Are Applauding

Perhaps nobody in the entertainment industry will be missed quite as much as Dolly Parton, who passed away August 25 at 80 years old.

And as fans mourn her, myriad clips of her public statements have gone viral, all of them showing what a kind, loving, generous person she was.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; The Kennedy Center
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Trump Is Now Threatening To Demolish The Kennedy Center If Court Blocks His Renovations—And People Are Livid

President Donald Trump is facing heavy criticism after his administration said in a new court filing that the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts "will be required to be taken down" if Trump's name isn't allowed to be added along with his other desired renovations for the building.

The Kennedy Center’s board of trustees voted Thursday to add Trump’s name to the building again, this time with a qualification: the proposed inscription would read, “The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Restored and Renovated by President Donald J. Trump.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Dolly Parton
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Imagees; Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Trump Just Dubiously Claimed That Dolly Parton 'Really Liked Me'—And Even Glenn Beck Laughed

President Donald Trump was widely mocked after dubiously claiming that losing legendary performer and activist Dolly Parton was like losing "a member of the family" since she "really liked me."

Parton was for decades aligned with liberal and progressive organizations, founded a groundbreaking childhood literacy initiative, and advocated on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community. The star's death following a "brief" battle with cancer, has triggered an outpouring of mourning and tributes around the world.

Keep ReadingShow less