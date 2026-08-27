Skip to content

Miley Cyrus Shares Heartbreaking Tribute To Godmother 'Aunt Dolly' Parton: 'I Have An Angel By My Side'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Eminem Reveals The Heartfelt Letter Dolly Parton Sent Him After He Was Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame In Poignant Tribute

Eminem; Dolly Parton
Kurt Krieger/Corbis/Getty Images; Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Rapper Eminem shared the sweet letter he received four years ago from late country music legend Dolly Parton, congratulating him after he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanAug 27, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

The world is reeling from the loss of Dolly Parton, even as fans learn how she touched some hearts that many may have not expected.

At the news of her death at the age of 80, tributes poured in from fans, friends, celebrities, and politicians alike, but one tribute that really struck hearts came from none other than the sharp-tongued and controversial rap star Eminem.

When Eminem was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame back in 2022, the same year as Lionel Richie and Eurythmics, he received a surprising note from Dolly Parton, complimenting him on his accomplishments and career.

Addressing him by his name, Marshall Bruce Mathers III, Parton wrote:

"Marshall (Eminem), Congratulations on your induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame."
"Your performance was amazing and everybody said so. Even though I don't know a lot about rap music, I've come to know that you are the very best at it."
"Aside from that I hope what I have to say will not seem weird or strange to you but I have always felt some unexplained connection to you like I know you somehow."
"I had hoped to meet you at the show but you know how nuts those things are, personally I hate 'em and I missed my chance but maybe someday we'll meet."
"In the meantime, keep doing what you're doing because you do it so well and no matter how complex your world may be just know you are very special and touch people in ways you don't even know."
"With love & respect, Dolly Parton."

You can see the note here:

Fans loved getting to see Parton's letter.

@eminem/Instagram

@eminem/Instagram

@eminem/Instagram

@eminem/Instagram

@eminem/Instagram

@eminem/Instagram

Touched by the gesture, Eminem posted a copy of Parton's note to his Instagram and X, pointing out that she'd shown him a kindness that she didn't have to.

He wrote:

"I’m sorry we never got a chance to meet, but getting this note from Dolly really had an impact on me."
"She definitely didn’t have to take the time to do it."
"Even for a kid who mostly listened to rap music, she was an icon. A superstar in every sense."
"Rest easy, Dolly. And thank you for the kind words."

Some X users were equally touched by Parton's gesture.






Those who loved Dolly Parton surely wouldn't be surprised to hear that she'd written a letter of encouragement and congratulations to Eminem, but it's lovely to see how touched he was by the gesture. It's a great reminder of just how much one act of kindness can mean to someone.

Latest News

Ukrainian Refugee Shares How She Was Bullied By Her Teacher And Classmates At A U.S. High School—And People Are Outraged
Trending

Ukrainian Refugee Shares How She Was Bullied By Her Teacher And Classmates At A U.S. High School—And People Are Outraged

Screenshots from Riley Madison's TikTok
Trending

Woman Reveals The List Her Ex-Husband Made Of All The 'Sacrifices' He Made While They Were Still Together—And We Can't Even

Screenshot of Darline Graham
Trending

Darline Graham Ripped For Her Hypocrisy After Criticizing Expanded Healthcare With Tone-Deaf Story About Her Parents' Early Deaths

Viola Davis criticized Target over its controversial Halloween costume.
Celebrities

Viola Davis Brilliantly Rips Target's 'Apology' Over Kids' Halloween Costume Evoking Blackface

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Screenshots from @nahla_her's TikTok
@nahla_her/TikTok

High School Senior Sparks Debate After Sharing Video Of Classmates All Staring At Their Phones Instead Of Interacting

As cell phones and iPads have become more prevalent, appropriate amounts of screen time and child development have been frequent points of conversation.

TikToker @nahla_her sparked another point of conversation when she posted a video on the third day of her senior year of high school, showing how her fellow seniors were prioritizing their screens over interacting and making memories with each other.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ricky Schroeder; Dolly Parton
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images; Theo Wargo/WireImage

Ricky Schroder Slammed After Sharing Transphobic And Anti-Vax Tribute To Dolly Parton

Actor Ricky Schroder was called out after he paid tribute to legendary performer Dolly Parton with a bigoted message in which he complained about her support for the transgender community and COVID-19 vaccine development.

Parton was an advocate for the wider LGBTQ+ community for decades and made headlines in the last decade of her life for speaking out against "bathroom bills" and other efforts to restrict transgender people from public life. The celebrated philanthropist also made a substantial donation to Vanderbilt Medical Center that led to the development of the Moderna vaccine.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @benitomottoh_'s TikTok
@benitomottoh_/TikTok

Man Trying Fish And Chips For First Time Makes Rookie Mistake After Leaving Food Unattended On Beach In Hilarious Viral Video

A man's attempt at trying fish and chips for the first time did not go as planned.

Social media influencer Benito, or @benitomottoh_ on TikTok, shared a now-viral video of his disastrous first try at eating the classic British dish.

Keep ReadingShow less
Perez Hilton; Dolly Parton
VH1

Clip Of Dolly Parton Defending Jessica Simpson From Perez Hilton Resurfaces—And Fans Are Applauding

Perhaps nobody in the entertainment industry will be missed quite as much as Dolly Parton, who passed away August 25 at 80 years old.

And as fans mourn her, myriad clips of her public statements have gone viral, all of them showing what a kind, loving, generous person she was.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; The Kennedy Center
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Trump Is Now Threatening To Demolish The Kennedy Center If Court Blocks His Renovations—And People Are Livid

President Donald Trump is facing heavy criticism after his administration said in a new court filing that the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts "will be required to be taken down" if Trump's name isn't allowed to be added along with his other desired renovations for the building.

The Kennedy Center’s board of trustees voted Thursday to add Trump’s name to the building again, this time with a qualification: the proposed inscription would read, “The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Restored and Renovated by President Donald J. Trump.”

Keep ReadingShow less