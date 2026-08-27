Eminem Reveals The Heartfelt Letter Dolly Parton Sent Him After He Was Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame In Poignant Tribute

The world is reeling from the loss of Dolly Parton, even as fans learn how she touched some hearts that many may have not expected.

At the news of her death at the age of 80, tributes poured in from fans, friends, celebrities, and politicians alike, but one tribute that really struck hearts came from none other than the sharp-tongued and controversial rap star Eminem.

When Eminem was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame back in 2022, the same year as Lionel Richie and Eurythmics, he received a surprising note from Dolly Parton, complimenting him on his accomplishments and career.

Addressing him by his name, Marshall Bruce Mathers III, Parton wrote:

"Marshall (Eminem), Congratulations on your induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame."

"Your performance was amazing and everybody said so. Even though I don't know a lot about rap music, I've come to know that you are the very best at it."

"Aside from that I hope what I have to say will not seem weird or strange to you but I have always felt some unexplained connection to you like I know you somehow."

"I had hoped to meet you at the show but you know how nuts those things are, personally I hate 'em and I missed my chance but maybe someday we'll meet."

"In the meantime, keep doing what you're doing because you do it so well and no matter how complex your world may be just know you are very special and touch people in ways you don't even know."

"With love & respect, Dolly Parton."

You can see the note here:

Fans loved getting to see Parton's letter.

@eminem/Instagram

@eminem/Instagram

@eminem/Instagram

@eminem/Instagram

@eminem/Instagram

@eminem/Instagram

Touched by the gesture, Eminem posted a copy of Parton's note to his Instagram and X, pointing out that she'd shown him a kindness that she didn't have to.

He wrote:

"I’m sorry we never got a chance to meet, but getting this note from Dolly really had an impact on me."

"She definitely didn’t have to take the time to do it."

"Even for a kid who mostly listened to rap music, she was an icon. A superstar in every sense."

"Rest easy, Dolly. And thank you for the kind words."

Some X users were equally touched by Parton's gesture.





















Those who loved Dolly Parton surely wouldn't be surprised to hear that she'd written a letter of encouragement and congratulations to Eminem, but it's lovely to see how touched he was by the gesture. It's a great reminder of just how much one act of kindness can mean to someone.