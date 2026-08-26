Tributes Pour In For Country Music Icon Dolly Parton After Her Death At Age 80

The world is a little less bright today after the passing of country music singer and bubbly philanthropist Dolly Parton at the age of 80.
Some of her most famous songs were "Jolene," "9 to 5," and "I Will Always Love You." She was also well-known for her generous heart, donating medical supplies during the pandemic and after Hurricane Helene, and providing children's books to lower-income schools and communities.
According to her family, Parton passed away peacefully, surrounded by friends and family at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Just a few months ago, Parton shared an important update on her health, comparing herself to a classic car that needed fine-tuning and parts replaced. At that time, she claimed that her doctors were addressing a variety of issues, and while she was hopeful, she also put her stage performances on pause for the foreseeable future.
Since her family announced her passing, there's been a spectacular outpouring of love for Parton's legacy.
Fellow "Queen of Country" Reba McEntire posted a touching tribute on Instagram for her late friend.
"Well, I just got the news that my buddy Dolly passed onto the higher and greater side."
"Dolly, thank you for all the wonderful things you did for us here on earth."
"Your love, your music, and you gave so much with your huge, huge heart."
"There will never ever be another you. We will remember and cherish every memory and every note you ever played and sang."
"Thank you, Lord, for Dolly. She’s gonna have a blast in heaven singing all her favorite songs with all her family and friends who have gone on before her."
"I’ll never forget the first time I met you, and I’ll never forget our last conversation. I hold it with love in my heart."
Country singer Kacey Musgraves expressed how many fans were feeling with her short tribute, writing:
"So glad she’s with her Carl Dean. No one talk to me today."
Taylor Swift said in a statement shared with People:
"A world without Dolly doesn’t feel possible, real, or right."
"But because of the eternally generous way she spent her time on this earth and the countless lives she changed for the better, her legacy will be an everlasting one.”...
“Along with her other fans, I am so grateful for all of it. For the melodies and lyrics she wrote that thawed even the coldest hearts."
"For the millions of books she provided children all over the world so that they might fall in love with stories the way she did."
"For the tightropes she walked so that young girls like me could grow up dreaming of joining the circus too.”...
Sir Elton John was "shocked" by the loss.
"Shocked and devastated to hear of Dolly’s passing. A giant of an artist - unique and irreplaceable, with the kindest heart."
Sir Paul McCartney recalled meeting her for the first time at the Grand Ole Opry.
"The magnificent star Dolly Parton has died, and it is so sad. She was such a wonderful woman. I first met her in Nashville at the Grand Ole Opry, where she had been playing with the country star Porter Wagoner and was about to start her solo career."
"She was so bubbly and full of life that it is difficult to take in the news that she has passed. Her songwriting, her singing and her philanthropy were unrivaled in the world of country music and it is hard to imagine living in a world without Dolly."
"She was a very clever businesswoman who understood the value of her music and, most importantly, the effect that she had on the people of the world."
"There was no greater honour for me than to have her sing my song Let It Be and, even though I only made a small contribution to it, I am so honoured that she did it. I am so proud to have known her and admire her unique talents."
"Thanks, Dolly, for the beautiful music you gave me and the whole world. We will always love you, god bless and rest in peace. You were the best."
Dionne Warwick shared a photo of them performing together and wrote:
"I will certainly miss her laugher, jokes and her being. Rest well and in total peace my friend. My heart is heavy."
Seth MacFarlane, who worked with Parton on his series The Orville, also shared a tribute with a clip from the show, writing:
"The news of Dolly Parton’s passing is devastating. I had the extraordinary experience of working with her on The Orville, and it was a joy to discover that she really was exactly the person we all hoped she was."
"Her kindness, generosity, and authenticity were evident from moment one, and the benign yet assured command she maintained over her empire was obvious from the genuine love and trust you could see from everyone who worked for her."
"The world is a dimmer place today without her."
President Barack Obama wrote about Parton's impact:
"It’s hard to imagine many people having a bigger impact than Dolly Parton. Born in a one-room cabin, she earned 11 Grammys and an Emmy, built a business empire, helped millions of kids learn to read, and — as if that wasn’t enough — helped accelerate the research that led to the Moderna COVID vaccine. What a life. Michelle and I are thinking of Dolly’s family and her many, many fans."
President Donald Trump said of her passing:
"A true loss for millions of people. There has never been anyone like her, and never will."
He also ordered for American flags all across the U.S. to be lowered in her memory.
President Bill Clinton called her "one of a kind."
"Dolly Parton was one of a kind—a great songwriter and performer who told the stories of everyday Americans with honesty, humility, and heart. She rose high from her East Tennessee roots and never forgot where she came from. And she always believed in giving back, especially in her efforts to promote literacy."
"Hillary and I were big fans and first saw her in 1974, and will always be grateful for the music and the memories. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, her legion of fans, and everyone who loved her."
Hilary Clinton agreed, saying:
"Dolly Parton did all the good she could, for all the people she could, for as long as ever she could."
"From her legendary songwriting to the Imagination Library—which sent 1 million books a month to children across the country—she was the best of America. Dolly, we'll miss your great heart."
Senator Bernie Sanders called her "one of the great entertainers of our era."
"Dolly Parton was one of the great entertainers of our era. She was not only a talented musician and songwriter, but a lifelong philanthropist and advocate for literacy, education, LGBTQ+ rights, healthcare and disaster relief."
"Her music and humanity touched millions. She will be sorely missed."
Mayor Zohran Mamdani was heartbroken.
"This is truly heartbreaking. Dolly Parton was an extraordinary person and an irreplaceable champion of the working class. We are a better country because of her."
Dolly Parton may have been best known for her lifetime of legendary performances, but she changed the world through her advocacy, attitude, and donations to causes that helped those in need. She will be missed.