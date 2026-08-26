Katie Miller Dragged After Somehow Claiming TikToker Who Stepped In Feces In NYC Is Mamdani's Fault

Podcaster Katie Miller, the wife of Trump's White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, lashed out at New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani after a TikToker revealed in a video that she stepped in human feces while wearing flip flops in the city.

Graff shared a now-viral TikTok video in which she claimed she was "going to throw up" and "now I'm sick" after stepping in feces while walking in Manhattan. Graff claimed she "literally" was at the point where she was "almost going to cry."

You can see the video below.

The video soon caught Miller's attention and she replied with a simple attack against Mamdani:

"Welcome to Mamdani’s New York City."

You can see her post below.

Her post didn't go over well.





The right-wing is looking for any excuse to blame Mamdani for anything and everything in New York City, so Miller's jab shouldn't come as some great surprise.

Just last week, Fox News was widely mocked after running a segment criticizing Mamdani for sharing a video of himself taking citizens' concern over his lack of a bicycle helmet seriously by promising to wear one.

Network host Sean Hannity discussed the video with his colleague Tomi Lahren. Hannity cracked that Mamdani "needs the bike because there's no free bus," repeating a common GOP talking point about one of the democratic socialist's most popular proposals.

But Lahren went further, calling Mamdani's public safety announcement "insulting" and ranting about what she referred to as. "communism with a smile."

At one point, Lahren claimed Mamdani's video is "also insulting to the New Yorkers out there that are legitimately worried about their physical safety not because of lack of a bike helmet but just because of the state of New York City, and the safety problems that especially exist for Jewish New Yorkers."

Cry harder, MAGA.