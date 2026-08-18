Nevada Woman Goes Viral For Her Pitch Perfect Speech After Noticing MAGA School Board Trustee's Anti-Trans Shirt

When Amanda Nuchols attended her local Clark County School District (CCSD) School Board meeting last Thursday, she was shocked to see a trustee on the dais wearing an anti-LGBTQ+ t-shirt.

Lorena Biassotti, who campaigned as a member of the MAGA-aligned Moms for Liberty, sported an anti-trans shirt from an athletic wear brand that's entire marketing strategy is transphobia, with fifth place swimmer Riley Gaines as their spokesperson.

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Feeling she needed to speak out in defense of the children Biassotti was elected to protect and support—not target—Nuchols penned a quick speech to present during the public comment portion of the meeting.

Once at the podium, Nuchols stated:

"A dangerous message is sent [by Biassotti's shirt]: 'You do not belong here. Your safety is not our priority.'"

Nuchols added:

"Transgender and nonbinary youth already face staggering rates of anxiety, depression, and bullying. They look to school leadership for protection, stability, and basic dignity."

"For a leader to bring targeted hostility into the very room where decisions about their education and well-being are made is both irresponsible and cruel."

Her full thoughts, seen here, quickly went viral across social media.

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Nuchols shared a different angle of her speech on her Instagram, pulling no punches in her caption, writing:

"Tonight at the August 13th, 2026 CCSD School Board meeting, Lorena Biassotti wore an explicitly anti-trans t-shirt. She's the woman with the long brown hair."

"To see the official video feed, it's on the CCSD YouTube, but I love this angle because it captures all of Lorena's facial expressions while I basically scolded her for being a tw*t nazi Mom 4 Liberty a**hat."

The organization Biassotti belongs to, Moms for Liberty, drew backlash in 2023 for featuring a quote from Adolf Hitler on the front page of one of their digital newsletters. After the Indianapolis Star reported on the prominently-featured quote, Moms for Liberty initially updated the newsletter with some "context" to explain not all of Hitler's ideas were bad before ultimately deciding to delete the quote.

Nuchols' Instagram caption continued:

"I feel good about my speech, even though I threw it together during the meeting, after seeing what 'that woman' had the audacity to wear while sitting on the dais in her official capacity as a board trustee."

"It's time to speak up, speak out, fight, and stand firm to get these Moms 4 Liberty reps off our CCSD board. If you have any doubts, just go watch 'The Librarians' documentary on PBS. It's free."

The Librarians chronicles the fight against book bans initiated by Moms for Liberty across the United States.

People appreciated Nuchols speaking up in support of all children.

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After the meeting, Biassotti took to X to show off her outfit and her ignorance while tagging prominent transphobes in the caption of her post.

But instead of the support she craved, Biassotti got roasted in the replies where people repeatedly shared video of Nuchols' speech and thoughts on her qualifications as a school trustee.





















Many called out the fact that groups like Moms for Liberty use ignorance to promote hatred for problems that don't exist.









The total number of transgender school children is so small that most states only have a handful and most school districts have none.

Even fewer trans students participate in school sports.

When Republicans in Utah proposed a statewide trans athlete ban to "protect girls," only four transgender student-athletes were identified out of roughly 75,000 to 85,000 high school athletes. Of those four, only one was a transgender girl—or only 0.001% of all athletes.

Yet groups like Moms for Liberty and the GOP pretend it's a major issue to garner money and support from a gullible, ignorant public.

When the NCAA was forced in 2024 by GOP members of Congress to report on and reverse their transgender athlete policy, the athletic organization identified only 10 trans student athletes out of 510,000—which included those who identified as nonbinary and as men—participating in college sports.

While the trans population is very small, the outsized hatred and negative attention focused on them by Republicans has dire consequences.

According to crime statistics compiled by the National Institutes of Health and the Human Rights Campaign, trans people of all ages—especially trans women of color—are four times more likely to be victims of violence than their cisgender peers.

Like many Moms for Liberty members who made it onto school boards, Biassotti has faced mounting criticism over her rhetoric and bigotry. Earlier this year, CCSD students started a petition seeking her removal.

They cited Biassotti making repeated derogatory statements targeting trans students. Their petition drew more than 1,000 signatures.