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Video Of Young Hayden Panettiere Belting Out Britney Spears On Rosie O'Donnell's Talk Show Resurfaces—And We're Sobbing

Hayden Panetierre
The Rosie O'Donnell Show/YouTube

A video of Remember the Titans breakout star Hayden Panettiere singing "(You Drive Me) Crazy" as a child while being interviewed by Rosie O'Donnell resurfaced after her tragic death on Sunday at age 36.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotAug 18, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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As tributes to actor Hayden Panettiere are shared after her untimely death at age 36, people are remembering that the star of Nashville and Heroes also loved to sing and that her star rose at a very young age.

Panettiere got her first credit for a commercial at just 11 months old and her first steady acting job at age four as Sarah Roberts on the soap opera One Life to Live. From age 7 to 9 she played Lizzie Spaulding on the soap opera Guiding Light.

Also at age 9, she was cast as Princess Dot in the Disney Pixar film A Bug's Life. By age 11 she was already an acting veteran when she was cast in another Disney film, playing Sheryl Yoast in the Disney film Remember the Titans.

Because of that role, Panettiere hit the talk show circuit. In a 2000 appearance on the hit daytime talk show The Rosie O'Donnell Show, the child star showed off her singing by sharing a bit of Britney Spears' 1999 hit "(You Drive Me) Crazy."

A clip of that impromptu performance has gone viral in the wake of the actor's unexpected passing.

The clip has been shared across multiple social media platforms.


11-year-old Hayden Panettiere singing Britney Spears on The Rosie O’Donnell Show, October 2, 2000
byu/Grouchy_Trick4508 inpopculturechat

People are remembering the child and the woman she became with joy and sadness.



r/popculturechat/Reddit




r/popculturechat/Reddit



r/popculturechat/Reddit



r/popculturechat/Reddit


After news of Panettiere's death, Rosie O'Donnell posted a still from the 2006 film Bring It On: All or Nothing, writing, "Oh my god - heartbroken."

Panettiere would finally get to display her singing talent playing ambitious country music star Juliette Barnes in the musical drama series Nashville. Her performance earned her two Golden Globe nominations and 11 songs on the Billboard Hot Country charts.

Among her most popular songs from the Nashville soundtrack were "Don't Put Dirt on My Grave Just Yet," "Undermine," and "Love Like Mine."

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