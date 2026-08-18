Skip to content

Jon Ossoff Rips Trump During Speech With Brutal Dig About His Problematic Relationship With Fawning Young Aide

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

MAGA Rally Crowd Applauds After Trump Says He'll 'Never Apologize' For Higher Gas Prices In Surreal Viral Video

Screenshot of Donald Trump speaking at rally
@Acyn/X

During a MAGA rally on Long Island, New York, on Friday, President Trump was met with applause after he told the crowd he'd "never apologize" for higher gas costs due to his war with Iran—and critics are dumbfounded.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 18, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

President Donald Trump was met with applause from supporters in a surreal moment at a MAGA rally on Long Island, New York, after he told attendees he'd "never apologize" for higher gas costs due to his war with Iran.

A recent Gallup poll found that 55 percent of respondents felt their finances were worsening, a level of pessimism exceeding that seen during both the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2008 financial crisis. This comes as the highly unpopular war in Iran continues to rage, sending gas prices surging. Americans have spent an additional $59 billion on fuel since Trump launched the war.

Recently, the Trump administration launched 25 “Freedom Fuel” gas stations in the Philadelphia area, priced at $3.47 for the 47th president, in a bid to address concerns about gas prices that have skyrocketed since the war began.

Trump previously told Fox News that the U.S. economy is strong and said the economy holds an "A-plus-plus-plus-plus-plus" grade under his leadership. Despite all evidence to the contrary, he insisted last week that “costs are coming way down ... I inherited very, very high costs, and they’re all coming down now."

And he went further during a rally with law enforcement officials on Long Island to support Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, the Republican candidate for New York governor.

Trump said:

“For you to pay a little bit more for your gasoline, just remember, you’re doing it so a very evil country cannot have… a country, really, it’s the number one state sponsor of terror in the world, we don’t want to have them have nuclear weapons."
“So remember that, when you have to pay a little bit more, you’re at $4. It’s OK, I mean, it’s… I’m not… I’m not… I’ll never apologize; I did the right thing.”

Rally attendees clapped enthusiastically.

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Coming just after outgoing White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt declared that America is “more affordable” under Trump, the administration’s messaging suggests it would rather declare the affordability crisis solved than confront the evidence that millions of Americans are still struggling with high prices and financial insecurity.

And as Trump continues to promote his cult of personality, it's clearer than ever that there are many people who will believe anything he says without protest and even celebrate him as he lies openly.

The moment was surreal.

You're not imagining it: It's a cult and there are people out there ready and willing to follow Trump over any cliff.

Latest News

James Talarico; Ken Paxton
2026 Elections

Texas Attorney Endorses James Talarico Because Ken Paxton Once Stole His Pricey Pen In Hilariously Petty New Ad

Hayden Panettiere
Celebrities

Hollywood Is Paying Heartbreaking Tribute To 'Heroes' Star Hayden Panettiere After Her Sudden Death At 36

Gavin Newsom; Joe Rogan
Donald Trump

Gavin Newsom Just Epically Dragged Joe Rogan's Disbelief Over Trump's Corruption With Brilliant 'Simpsons' Meme

Avril Lavigne has a new feline doppelgänger taking the internet by storm.
Celebrities

A Rescue Cat Is Going Viral For Looking Exactly Like Avril Lavigne—And Fans Are Purring

More from People/donald-trump

Kristy McNichol; Carnie Wilson.
Bobby Bank / Contributor/Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff / Stringer/Getty Images

Carnie Wilson Shares Reclusive '70s Star Kristy McNichol's Sweet Reaction After Their Selfie Went Viral

It's always exciting when we're out and about and spot a celebrity, especially if it's a celebrity whose work we have always admired.

What we might not realize, however, is that even stars get starstruck from time to time.

Keep ReadingShow less
Matt Damon; Tom Holland
Universal Pictures; Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios

London Movie Theater Goes Viral For Promoting 'The Odyssey' And 'Spider-Man' Showings In Hilariously Adorable Way

There's nothing like spending a hot summer day in a movie theater watching a blockbuster, and this summer has no shortage of them.

Two films in particularly, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and the latest Marvel installment, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, have taken theaters by storm.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Joey Jones
Fox News

Fox News Host Slammed After Criticizing 'Weak' Sailors Complaining About Deteriorating Conditions Aboard USS Lincoln

Fox News host Joey Jones was criticized for his complaints about the "weak" U.S. Navy sailors who have complained about the conditions aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, which has been deployed in the Middle East since November of 2025.

Jones is a Marine veteran who spent eight years in the military and served in both Iraq and Afghanistan. He was seriously wounded by an IED in Afghanistan in 2010, sustaining severe injuries to his arms and wrists and losing both legs above the knee.

Keep ReadingShow less
screenshot of AI Elon Musk as Austin Powers
@elonmusk/X

Elon Musk Brutally Dragged After Sharing Bizarre AI Slop Video Of Himself As Austin Powers

On Wednesday, AI content creator DFF posted another of their parody videos on X mocking a major political figure.

The politics of DFF aren't specified, as they appear to mock just about everyone, but the Trump administration and their allies seem to be frequent targets. The account name DFF stands for "Dumb F*ck Finder" and their bio reads "Fighting DumbF*ckery 24/7 via AI-powered music vids & memes. Don’t Be a DumbFxck."

Keep ReadingShow less
Rosario Dawson (left) revealed her cameo was cut from Tom Holland’s (right) Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images; Sony/Marvel Studios

Rosario Dawson Reveals Her Cameo In 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Was Cut—And Her Mom's Reaction Has Fans Cackling

Fans expected Spider-Man: Brand New Day to deliver its share of surprise cameos, but one familiar Marvel face apparently got caught in the editing web.

In resurfaced footage from July’s GalaxyCon in Raleigh, North Carolina, 47-year-old Sin City and Ahsoka star Rosario Dawson told fellow actor Vincent D’Onofrio that she had slipped back into her Daredevil scrubs as Claire Temple for the blockbuster.

Keep ReadingShow less