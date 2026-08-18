MAGA Rally Crowd Applauds After Trump Says He'll 'Never Apologize' For Higher Gas Prices In Surreal Viral Video

President Donald Trump was met with applause from supporters in a surreal moment at a MAGA rally on Long Island, New York, after he told attendees he'd "never apologize" for higher gas costs due to his war with Iran.

A recent Gallup poll found that 55 percent of respondents felt their finances were worsening, a level of pessimism exceeding that seen during both the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2008 financial crisis. This comes as the highly unpopular war in Iran continues to rage, sending gas prices surging. Americans have spent an additional $59 billion on fuel since Trump launched the war.

Recently, the Trump administration launched 25 “Freedom Fuel” gas stations in the Philadelphia area, priced at $3.47 for the 47th president, in a bid to address concerns about gas prices that have skyrocketed since the war began.

Trump previously told Fox News that the U.S. economy is strong and said the economy holds an "A-plus-plus-plus-plus-plus" grade under his leadership. Despite all evidence to the contrary, he insisted last week that “costs are coming way down ... I inherited very, very high costs, and they’re all coming down now."

And he went further during a rally with law enforcement officials on Long Island to support Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, the Republican candidate for New York governor.

Trump said:

“For you to pay a little bit more for your gasoline, just remember, you’re doing it so a very evil country cannot have… a country, really, it’s the number one state sponsor of terror in the world, we don’t want to have them have nuclear weapons."

“So remember that, when you have to pay a little bit more, you’re at $4. It’s OK, I mean, it’s… I’m not… I’m not… I’ll never apologize; I did the right thing.”

Rally attendees clapped enthusiastically.

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Coming just after outgoing White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt declared that America is “more affordable” under Trump, the administration’s messaging suggests it would rather declare the affordability crisis solved than confront the evidence that millions of Americans are still struggling with high prices and financial insecurity.

And as Trump continues to promote his cult of personality, it's clearer than ever that there are many people who will believe anything he says without protest and even celebrate him as he lies openly.

The moment was surreal.

You're not imagining it: It's a cult and there are people out there ready and willing to follow Trump over any cliff.