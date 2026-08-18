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Right-Wing Podcaster Storms Off Debate Show Set After Being Epically Called Out For Grifting Off Of 'Civil War' Claims

Screenshots of Tim Pool and Mason
Surrounded/Jubilee

Right-wing podcaster Tim Pool couldn't handle the heat on a recent episode of the debate series Surrounded when he was put on blast for constantly claiming that the U.S. is tracking towards a "civil war"—so he stormed off the set.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 18, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Right-wing podcaster Tim Pool was widely mocked after storming off the set of the debate series Surrounded when he was grilled over his constant claims that the United States is tracking towards a "civil war."

Pool recently appeared in Jubilee’s series, where progressive commentator Mason challenged his repeated warnings that the U.S. could be heading toward a “civil war.”

Pool pushed back, saying he had never predicted that a civil war would definitely happen and was instead citing experts who had raised the possibility of a “cold” or cultural civil war. He said he did not have a “strong prediction” about where the country was headed.

Mason then asked:

“First of all, you do have a strong prediction. You’ve been saying this since 2019 ... There’s 42 of your titles that have the word ‘civil war’ in it. Like big fonts on the front.”
“So why is that? It’s sensationalist. It’s easy to get clicks on that. There’s a reason why you say it because it’s very profitable for your business."

The two men began speaking over each other as Mason—who posts on social media as @onehandpolitics—said there "comes a point where people stop taking your prediction seriously."

Pool was defensive, replying:

“Are you going to make an argument or are you mad at me?” ... If you're making an argument, you don't like my thumbnails, you're saying my name over and over again."

Mason said:

“I’m saying you say bullsh*t in order to get money. ... I would agree with you about political polarization, I would attribute that to a lot of people being specifically online."
"With this interaction of people who are in different camps. ... You can say this every f**king year and it hasn't happened yet or if it does happen, you say, 'See, I've had it all.' You're the same as those Christian rapture people who say the rapture is coming every f**king year."

Pool responded sarcastically, asking Mason if he wanted a “soapbox” and telling him he could “leave.” Pool then walked away from the discussion as Mason mocked him by pretending to deliver the closing of one of Pool’s videos, joking that he was warning viewers that “civil war is happening next year” while urging them to subscribe to Timcast.

You can watch what happened in the video below.

Pool was mocked in response.


Pool has shown that he's a master at dishing it out, but not so great when the tables are turned.

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