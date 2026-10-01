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'The Traitors' Star's Wife Sets The Record Straight After Fans Are Shocked That He Isn't Gay

The Traitors: New Blood star Jay Vinnedge (left) and his wife, Danielle Vinnedge (right).
NBC; @daniellevinnedge/TikTok

The Traitors: New Blood viewers were stunned after contestant Jay Vinnedge, an Oklahoma physician, talked about how he met his wife after they assumed he was gay due to his mannerisms and antics—and his wife spoke out on TikTok to call out the speculation and criticize gender norms.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossOct 01, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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Alan Cumming can throw 22 strangers into a Scottish castle, secretly recruit murderers, and arrive at breakfast dressed like a fabulously wealthy woman with several suspiciously deceased husbands. Yet somehow, contestant Jay Vinnedge having a wife became the season’s most unexpected plot twist.

Cue the bagpipes, we have a suspect to interrogate.

The fabulously accused? Vinnedge is an Oklahoma City physician and small-business owner whose New Blood entrance included dancing, twirling, theatricality, and a promise to be “unapologetically” himself.

Straight from the confessional, Vinnedge introduced viewers to his game plan:

“I made a conscious decision to lean into who I am. I'm unapologetically me. I'm someone who is zany and fun, and I'm going to slay Traitors.”

Zany? Fun? Slay? Is he gay or maybe an overly colorful wordsmith?

Before hunting Traitors in Scotland, Vinnedge was doing something considerably more heroic. After high school, he joined the Oklahoma Air National Guard and became a U.S. Air Force flight medic, deploying around the world to care for patients aboard aircraft.

With that background behind him, Vinnedge entered the castle confident:

“I have what it takes to win this thing because I'm a good person. And I think that people are drawn to me naturally.”

By Episode 4, viewers themselves seemed pretty confident they had Vinnedge figured out. Then came the Death Parade—and one hell of a plot twist.

As contestants raced through gates with a deadly procession of chasers closing in, Vinnedge was bargaining for his survival and stirring up chaos along the way. Amid the madness, talk turned to his own experience with parades.

Pride parades, you ask?

Well, about that… Vinnedge finally filled in the blanks:

“I was in high school band where I met my wife—where I was playing my trumpet, and she was playing her bass clarinet. This is a very different parade than that.”

Somewhere, a Traitors group chat simply read: EXCUSE ME?

In our defense, subtlety hasn’t exactly been Vinnedge’s strategy this season. Does that have anything to do with him being gay? Absolutely nothing. His gameplay, however? Fair game.

First—and spoiler alert—he unveiled his alleged body-language expertise at the Round Table, confidently casting suspicion around the room before Faithful Arisa Thomas ultimately got the boot. By Episode 4, he was yelling at Kriste Lewis during the Death Parade and costing the group precious time.

The castle has turrets quieter than this man. But as for the alleged wife? She’s very real—and she brought TikTok receipts.

Meet Danielle Vinnedge, who decided the internet needed some clarification:

“The internet is really concerned for me that I have a gay husband, so I'm here to explain myself.”

Remember that marching band? That’s where Vinnedge and Danielle met in 2007. They stayed together through college, military service, and medical training before Vinnedge proposed during an Air Force assignment in Washington, D.C. The pair married in Jamaica in 2012.

Fourteen years later, Danielle reflected on growing up together:

“We met as kids and grew together. I wouldn’t have changed it. I love how you are passionate about everything you do. Even when it drives me crazy. We seem to make friends with strangers all the time, and it’s hilarious. We challenge each other, but we also can be silly.”

The jury’s still out on whether Vinnedge can win The Traitors. The wife lottery? Already won.

Check out her response below:

@daniellevinnedge

Okay so you think my husband is gay? At least he isn’t boring like your husband 💅 #thetraitorsus #thetraitors #greenscreen #greenscreenvideo @Jay Vinnedge, MD

Naturally, one TikTok wasn’t going to end the discourse. The internet still had plenty to say over its survival breakfast.

See the social media reactions below:

@christilynnrn/TikTok

@oxfordflipflop/TikTok

@mimiloveschichi/TikTok

@jllblu/TikTok

@drobrienmd/TikTok

@demonscare/TikTok

@briannaliestman/Instagram

@dr.ashleyaesthetics/Instagram

@koi.jay/Instagram

@itsamandaliz/Instagram

@andreanaprichard/Instagram

@californiasunshining/Instagram

For his part, Vinnedge welcomed the speculation, saying he hopes it sparks conversations about the difference between sexuality, gender roles, and masculine or feminine expression.

Watch Vinnedge address the discourse below:

As for his gameplay? Vinnedge suggested that’s a conversation for another time. Unfortunately for him, we have time. Especially after learning who he considers Traitors royalty.

Vinnedge named Season 1 winner Cirie Fields as his favorite:

“She’s naturally funny. She’s naturally smart. She knows the soft skills of interpersonal communication and influence. She’s insane.”

Which makes Vinnedge’s current strategy all the more entertaining. Four episodes into New Blood, he’s yelling during challenges, irritating fellow players, and watching the Faithfuls repeatedly send their own people home while every Traitor remains safely inside the castle.

Perhaps it’s time to summon his inner Cirie.

If Vinnedge’s story has taught us anything, it’s that whether you’re identifying a Traitor or trying to identify a gay man, even the most confident Round Table read can be spectacularly wrong.

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