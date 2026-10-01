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Spencer Pratt Gets Blunt Reminder After Claiming It's 'Weird' That James Talarico Is Almost 40 And Has Never Been Married

Spencer Pratt; James Talarico
HIGHFIVE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Former The Hills star-turned-failed Republican Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt attempted to call out Democratic Texas Senate nominee James Talarico for never having been married despite being "almost 40"—and was swiftly called out for his hypocrisy.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotOct 01, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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According to U.S. Census Bureau Estimates, as of 2026, the estimated median age at first marriage in the United States is 30.8 years for men. That has changed over time as people are waiting longer to get married.

In 1975, the median age for men to marry for the first time was 23.5, by 2004 it had risen to 27.4, and by 2014 to 29.3. The steady increase over the decades was attributed to more people prioritizing completing their education and establishing their careers to become financially stable before marrying.

Apparently failed Los Angeles Republican mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt, who infamously married Heidi Montag on The Hills when he was 25, didn't get the memo when he decided to jump on the GOP bandwagon in trashing Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico.

After giving his unqualified commentary on the state of politics in Texas while calling Talarico a "vegan metro weirdo," Pratt focused on the Texas Democrat's marital status.

Taking to X, Pratt posted:

"Wait...Talarico is almost 40 and he's never been married?"
"That's weird."

Talarico is 37, in a committed relationship with a young woman, and not a vegan.

People were swift to tell the USC poli-sci grad—whose resume is reality TV performer and "media entrepreneur"—that Talarico was hardly alone in holding off on marriage. Several members of his own party have never married or married later in life.

South Carolina GOP Senator Tim Scott didn't marry until 2024 at the age of 58. MAGA Republican Donald Trump's FBI director, Kash Patel, is 46 years old and has never married. Late South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham died at age 71 having never married.

And while Talarico's opponent, scandal plagued Texas MAGA Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, is married, he's not very good at it. Paxton's wife of 40 years, Texas state legislator Angela Paxton, is divorcing him for "biblical" reasons after his highly public affair.

People called out Pratt for his hypocrisy.



@JohnShoraka/X




Speaking of not very good at marriage, multiple people brought up Trump's track record...



@gardengirl125/X


...and Pratt's own checkered past.




Paxton and Talarico will face off on the November midterm ballot.

Until then, Republicans like Pratt will keep throwing insults and manufactured outrage at the Democratic candidate to see if they can get anything to stick.

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