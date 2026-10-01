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Video Proves Jack Smith Was At Iowa Hawkeyes Game And Not In Atlanta After MAGA Senator's Epic 'Gotcha' Blunder

Jack Smith; Eric Schmitt
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

After Republican Senator Eric Schmitt tried to claim he had proof that former special counsel Jack Smith was at an Atlanta Hawks game and was potentially meeting with Atlanta prosecutor Fani Willis in February of 2024, it turns out Smith was actually at an Iowa Hawkeyes game in Maryland that night—and now there's video proof.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 01, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Former special counsel Jack Smith was indeed, as he told Missouri Republican Senator Eric Schmitt during a contentious hearing, at an Iowa Hawkeyes game in 2024, per video proof making the rounds following Schmitt's viral blunder.

On Tuesday, Schmitt accused Smith of perjury after repeatedly questioning him about whether he had attended an NBA game in Atlanta on February 3, 2024. The Atlanta Hawks hosted the Golden State Warriors that evening.

The line of questioning appeared aimed at establishing whether Smith had been in Atlanta at a time when Willis, the Fulton County District Attorney, was under scrutiny over her romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor she had appointed to oversee the county’s election-interference case against President Donald Trump.

Schmitt pressed Smith several times over whether "he was not in Atlanta" to see an Atlanta Hawks game on the day in question. Smith was noticeably confused and responded "I really don't think so" when asked if he had ever traveled to Atlanta during his time as special counsel.

Smith appeared noticeably confused when Schmitt insisted he had text message exchanges showing he was at a Hawks game. An aide momentarily held up a board displaying the alleged messages, and Schmitt refused to provide a copy of the display so Smith could see them for himself. Schmitt said he believed Smith had "already perjured" himself.

However, Smith said he recalled attending an Iowa Hawkeyes game in 2024. Minnesota Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar not only confirmed that Smith had attended a Hawkeyes—not an Atlanta Hawks—game, and laid into Schmitt, telling him to "have your facts straight before you accuse somebody of being a dirtbag."

Now footage from the Hawkeyes game is circulating, and MeidasTouch highlighted a bearded spectator who appears to resemble Smith, while Missouri reporter Sean Malone independently identified what appeared to be the same man in the crowd while reviewing the game broadcast.

You can see the footage below.

Malone himself shared screenshots and said:

"I went through the broadcast of the Iowa/Maryland game on 2/3/24. A replay of Clark’s first 3 shows Jack Smith sitting in Section 109, Row 1. Yet, [Schmitt] is taking a victory lap on right wing media. I blocked the faces of who appear to be his family."

You can see the screenshots below.

Screenshot showing Jack Smith at Iowa Hawkeyes game @MeidasTouch/X

Screenshot showing Jack Smith at Iowa Hawkeyes game @MeidasTouch/X

Smith’s spokesperson later confirmed to HuffPost on Wednesday that the person shown in the images was indeed Smith. Taken together, the broadcast footage and confirmation from Smith’s representatives indicate that Smith was at the Hawkeyes game that night, contradicting Schmitt’s accusation that he had lied under oath and committed perjury during the congressional hearing.

Schmitt is facing harsher criticism as a result.


Could the GOP be any more embarrassing?

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