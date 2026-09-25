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Trump Dragged After Sharing Photo With MAGA Official's Face Seemingly Edited To Look Like Natalie Harp's

Xi Jinping and Donald Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump turned heads on Thursday after sharing an image of his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, except U.S. Chief of Protocol Monica Crowley's face had been edited to resemble Trump aide Natalie Harp, among other bizarre changes.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 25, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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President Donald Trump turned heads on Thursday after sharing an image of his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, except U.S. Chief of Protocol Monica Crowley's face had been edited to resemble Trump aide Natalie Harp.

Harp's close relationship with Trump has been well documented. According to Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan’s book Regime Change, Trump has praised Harp’s loyalty, saying she “will never leave me.”

Harp has also reportedly written intensely personal, admiring letters to Trump, including one describing him as her “Guardian and Protector in this Life.” Others in Trump’s inner circle have reportedly nicknamed her the “human printer” because she travels with a portable printer to produce documents for him and helps type and publish his social media posts.

After meeting Xi, Trump later posted an apparently altered image of the ceremony on Truth Social, showing him standing beside Xi at Joint Base Andrews and saluting as a military aircraft passed overhead. But the image differs in several conspicuous ways from video and photographs of the actual arrival.

Footage from the event shows Trump and Xi standing alongside their wives, Melania Trump and Peng Liyuan. Neither first lady appears in Trump’s version of the photograph. Instead, the only woman visible is Crowley, who attended the ceremony and subsequently posted several photographs from the event.

The image prompted online speculation that the woman pictured might actually be Trump aide Natalie Harp, although there is no evidence that Harp was at the ceremony.

Crowley has since been identified as the woman in the original photograph, while comparisons of the images indicate that her appearance was altered in the version Trump posted, making her look substantially different.

You can see Trump's post below.

Screenshot of Donald Trump's edited photo @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

You can also compare it with the original image.

Xi Jingping and Donald Trump in a photo from their meeting Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Liberal journalist Aaron Rupar also drew attention to the edited photo. Rupar was criticized by The White House earlier this month after he shared a photo of Harp as she traveled with Trump to Ireland amid speculation around their bizarre relationship.

You can also see a news report about what happened below.

The image Trump shared gets weirder because other details also appear to have been changed.

Video from the ceremony shows Trump visibly wincing as a B-1 bomber flew overhead, rather than maintaining the impassive expression seen in the image he shared. He was also wearing a winter coat and gloves during the actual ceremony, while the edited version makes it appear as though he has only one glove.

The background contains further alterations, with figures behind the two leaders appearing distorted or transformed. Taken together, the discrepancies have led multiple outlets to describe the photograph as doctored or apparently AI-generated rather than a straightforward representation of the scene.

People have thoughts.


You'd think Crowley wouldn't have gotten the short end of the stick considering how much she fawns over Trump.

Last year, critics mocked her profusely after she told Fox News host Jesse Watters that Trump's "muscular leadership" is a welcome change from the previous "stupid era of toxic masculinity."

Reflecting on a partisan speech Trump made to members of the U.S. Navy, Crowley gushed that Trump "respects" the armed forces and has respect as well "for the American people, for our Constitution, and for real American strength."

Guess that's not enough to avoid being edited to death in an official photo though.

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