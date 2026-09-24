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TikToker's Nonchalant Reaction To Being Run Over By A Car Leaves Viewers Flabbergasted

Screenshots from @arriegatoo's TikTok
@arriegatoo/TikTok

TikToker @arriegatoo went viral after sharing a video of her injuries right after claiming she'd gotten run over by a car—and viewers are shocked at how calm she seems.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanSep 24, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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We've all heard of adrenaline spikes causing people to be able to do incredible things, but this is ridiculous!

A young woman, @arriegatoo on TikTok, posted a video that was under 10 seconds, and while she laughed, she said:

"What the f**k? I just got f**king ran over."

She showed the cuts and bruises she had on her torso and one leg before showing the direction the car had gone in.

You can watch the video here:

@arriegatoo

#funny #fyp #baddie #caraccident

Fellow TikTokers were, of course, concerned about the young woman's injuries, but what really alarmed them was the fact that the woman was not crying or panicking, but just laughing about the situation.

Most attributed this to adrenaline.

@arriegatoo/TikTok

@arriegatoo/TikTok

@arriegatoo/TikTok

@arriegatoo/TikTok

@arriegatoo/TikTok

The next day, TikToker @arriegatoo shared a story time video to explain what had happened.

She'd been in the car with her friend, who was driving, and there was a problem with the shift, so the car would not stop. The driver panicked and jumped out of the car.

Following suit, the TikToker grabbed her bag and jumped out of the car, too. In the process, she fell to the ground, spilled the contents of her bag, and hit her face on the pavement.

When she attempted to sit up, the car door that she had left open hit her in the head and knocked her back down to the ground.

While lying on the pavement, she felt her hair being pulled, and she realized the front passenger tire was running over her hair.

After the car rolled down the incline, it was brought to a stop, where her friend's parents were able to help attend to it later. In the meantime, the TikToker had multiple cuts and bruises on her leg and on her torso, which she claimed to be the most painful.

You can watch the second video here:

@arriegatoo

#funny #fyp #baddie #caraccident #storytime

Fellow TikTokers were glad she was okay but were concerned about her carelessness.

@arriegatoo/TikTok

@arriegatoo/TikTok

@arriegatoo/TikTok

@arriegatoo/TikTok

@arriegatoo/TikTok

It's so easy to imagine how this situation could have gone so much worse than it did.

While the TikToker had a few minor injuries and probably lost a few strands of hair, she is otherwise going to be okay, and her friend's car will hopefully be fixed so that it doesn't happen again.

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