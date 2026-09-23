MAGA Festival Featuring Kid Rock Canceled After Selling Laughably Small Number Of VIP Tickets

The days when MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's fans could be counted on to shell out cash and attend everything and anything Trump-adjacent appear to be well over.

There was dismal attendance at Trump's 2025 military parade, his MAGA rally attendance continues to dwindle, and the public stayed away in droves from his Great American State Fair and other Freedom 250 semiquincentennial events.

Now the Patriots Day Freedom Fest, a MAGA-associated event with Kid Rock as its headlining guest speaker, had to be canceled just days before it was set to start due to dismal ticket sales. It was scheduled for September 26 at organizer Eric Deters' farm in Morning View, Kentucky.

MAGA provocateur Deters ran for Congress in 2024 in a bid to unseat Republican Representative Thomas Massie, but came in third out of the three candidates in the GOP primary. He hasn't run for public office again, instead spending his time and money on his far-right online content.

Not a music festival, the lineup of speakers included Fox News contributor Joe Concha, Kentucky Republican congressional nominee Ed Gallrein, incumbent and candidate for reelection Kentucky GOP Representative James Comer, reality TV personality Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman, and Kid Rock—whose representative told The Daily Beast he had only been added to the event on September 17 to try to drum up interest.

Deters had devised an interesting ticket price structure to try to fund his glorified MAGA rally with general admission free and VIP tickets going for $1,000.

But according to Deters, he could only get six of his "rich friends" to give him cash to attend his event.





Upset it wasn't a rousing success, the chronically-online Deters melted down in a Facebook live video over his need to cancel for lack of funds and interest in VIP tickets.

Deters told his followers in a now-deleted livestream:

"When I put together Patriots Day Freedom Fest, I put it together with the game plan and the idea that I could pay for it with VIP sales of $1,000 from these 100 people that I interact with on a regular basis. I do countless favors for these people."

"These people—some of them—I got ignored!"

"Then there’s a group of people that made an excuse, like, ‘Oh, I was traveling.’ Like their phone doesn’t work while traveling. I even took the special test of giving some of them a hard time."

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Despite harassing the people who he claimed owed him favors, Deters didn't come close to the $100,000 he hoped to reap for the event.

Deters added:

"Rank-and-file Americans are the backbone of this country—both political parties. I want to tell you something: rich people, as a whole, suck."

"I am never ever, ever, ever, ever doing this event again. Ever!"

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In subsequent livestreams, Deters lashed out at the media for covering the lack of interest in his event.

@wellborn.net

Sympathy was low for Deters' dilemma.

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Freedom Fest had been held before in 2022 and 2024.

Previous speakers included Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Candace Owens.