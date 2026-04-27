Skip to content

Trump's Dismissive Reaction To Concerns About Insider Trading Amid His War With Iran Speaks Infuriating Volumes

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Man In India Reveals He Conned 'Super Dumb' MAGA Fans Into Paying For His Med School With Fake AI Influencer

AI-generated MAGA influencer Emily Hart
@emily_hart.nurse/Instagram

A scammer in India opened up to Wired about making thousands of dollars off of MAGA fans by creating a fake A.I. influencer named "Emily Hart"—but when he tried it with Democrats, it didn't work.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyApr 27, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

There's a sucker born every minute, as the saying goes, and the AI revolution seems to have increased that rate exponentially—especially where MAGA is concerned.

A man in India recently shared with Wired that he's made so much money scamming MAGA devotees using AI that he now has enough to go to medical school.

How'd he do it? He created a fake AI MAGA influencer to tell Donald Trump's "super dumb" fans exactly what they want to hear.

Oh, and before any lurking MAGA types go there: He tried doing it with a fake liberal influencer too but it didn't work because Democrats could tell it was a scam. LOLOLOLOLOLOL.

Now, yes, this is all highly unethical or whatever, but credit where it's due: This guy's scam is kind of a stroke of genius.

Sam, as he's called in Wired's profile, is an aspiring orthopedic surgeon with the same problem most students have: He was flat broke, after what little money his parents had was eaten up by licensing exams.

He turned to some legitimate means to make money at first, but with the release of Google's absolutely terrifying AI tool Nana Banana Pro, which makes photos and videos so realistic it should quite literally be illegal, he got a burst of inspiration.

He started creating hot AI girls to post on Instagram, but it didn't go anywhere. But Google's Gemini AI tool told him if he made the hot girls specifically MAGA hot girls, he'd hit a goldmine.

That's when Emily Hart, a blond, often bikini-clad, Trump-worshipping hot girl was born—and soon, so was a mountain of cash.

Google's Gemini tools nailed the MAGA influencer content so perfectly that, combined with the scandals of recent years in which several real MAGA influencers have been revealed to be on Russia's payroll, it should really make all of us stop to question whether the MAGA movement was ever as "real" as we all assumed in the first place.

Sam posted memes showing Emily Hart drinking a beer with braindead quotes like:

"Of course Democrats protest against ICE... Cuz they are deporting half of their voters."

@CultureCrave/X

Never mind that the meme shows Emily casually drinking a beer WHILE FLOATING IN A FROZEN LAKE THAT WOULD KILL HER WITHIN MINUTES.

It mocks Dems and that's all your average MAGA needs to hear!

And speaking of Dems, Sam was very candid about what went down when he tried to create a liberal version of Emily to try to make money off of liberals' attention.

He told Wired:

“Democrats know that it’s AI slop, so they don’t engage as much..."
"...The MAGA crowd is made up of dumb people—like, super dumb people. And they fall for it.”

So how lucrative was it? In a word: Very. Sam told Wired he was pulling down thousands of dollars a month for not even an hour's work each day, especially once he start creating nudes of Emily.

“I was spending maybe 30 to 50 minutes of my day, and I was making good money for a medical student."
"In India, even in professional jobs, you can't make this amount of money. I haven’t seen any easier way to make money online.”

And he's not the only one. Wired reported that there are scores of scammers just like Sam who have flooded the internet with fake MAGA influencers and who are raking in major money because of MAGA's gullibility.

On social media, people couldn't help but laugh about how easy it was for the Indian student to grift MAGA devotees.










Well, Donald Trump did say he "loves the uneducated"! And now we definitively know why.

Latest News

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Donald Trump

AOC Has Mic Drop Response When Asked Which Trump Administration Official Should Be Fired Next

​Taylor Dearden; Alanis Morissette
Celebrities

'The Pitt' Star Opens Up About Being Told She's A 'Terrible Singer'—And Alanis Morissette Weighed In With The Perfect Tweet

LeBron James
Celebrities

Video Of LeBron James Covering Himself With A Towel Before Hugging His Daughter After Game Has Fans Melting

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Trump Just Gloated About His Intellect With A Truly Narcissistic Description Of Himself—And Critics Pounced

More from Trending/post

Gavin Newsom; Laura Ingraham
Steve Jennings/Getty Images; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Gavin Newsom Perfectly Trolls Laura Ingraham After She Warns That Virginia Is 'The New California'

After Virginia voted to approve a redistricting plan that benefits Democrats, Gavin Newsom mocked Fox News personality Laura Ingraham for calling the state "the new California" in remarks on X.

The new lines would shift Virginia's congressional balance from a current 6–5 Democratic edge to a projected 10–1 advantage, with only one Republican-leaning district in the conservative southwest.

Keep Reading Show less
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

AOC Expertly Mocks Republicans Who Are Crying Foul Over Virginia's Redistricting Vote: 'Wah, Wah, Wah'

New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocked Republicans who are complaining about their Virginia redistricting loss, explaining to reporters why they're so preoccupied about the possibility of Democrats picking up additional seats in the House of Representatives in this year's midterm elections.

The new lines would shift the state’s congressional balance from a current 6–5 Democratic edge to a projected 10–1 advantage, with only one Republican-leaning district in the conservative southwest.

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshots from @jacobcarbreslin's TikTok video
@jacobcarbreslin/TikTok

A 'Fake Egg' Prank Targeting Kids Is Trending On TikTok—But Not Everyone Thinks It's Funny

In a recent TikTok trend, people are presenting young children with "fake eggs" and crushing the egg in their hands to show that the eggs are fake.

In order for this trend to work, the person has to poke a hole into each end of the egg to drain it of its yolk and let the shell dry, so it becomes more brittle and easy to crush, making the prank more believable.

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshots from @nicmarievee's TikTok video
@nicmarievee/TikTok

Guy Sparks Debate After Abandoning Girlfriend In Economy While He Booked Himself A First Class Seat On Flight

It's really hard to watch while someone is clearly not being treated well enough by their partner, and instead of accepting the reality check for what it is, they spend their time digging their heels in deeper and defending their partner's honor.

That was certainly true for TikToker Nicole Vawter, or @nicmarievee, anyway, when fellow TikTokers called her partner out on selfishly booking himself a first class seat while his long-time girlfriend sat back in economy.

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshots from @kenziewrivers' TikTok video
@kenziewrivers/TikTok

Viral Video Of Elderly Couple's Emotional Reunion After Being Separated For Weeks Has Us Sobbing

True love is hard to find, but when you witness it, you know that it's real.

TikToker @kenziewrivers, who goes by Mackenzie, is fortunate enough to have real love modeled by her family, as her elderly grandparents are deeply in love and are not shy about showing it to others.

Keep Reading Show less