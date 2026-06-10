Skip to content

New York Man's High School Yearbook Prediction From 2020 About This Year's Knicks Is Going Viral

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

MAGA Commentator Dragged After Insisting To Gay Comedian That He Doesn't Have G-Spot 'In His Bum'

Michael Knowles and James Barr
@PiersUncensored/X

While sparring with gay comic James Barr on Piers Morgan Uncensored, actor-turned-Daily Wire contributor Michael Knowles was taken aback when Barr asked him why men have "a G-spot in your bum" if not for pleasure—and even insisted he "doesn't have that."

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyJun 10, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

It's Pride Month, the traditional time of year when conservatives celebrate their love for gay-panic crash outs over the details of people's personal lives that have no impact on them whatsoever!

And this month, former actor and Daily Wire talking head Michael Knowles decided to celebrate by being so gay-panicked he was willing to deny the basic science of his own body.

Knowles was brought on Piers Morgan Uncensored to debate gay comedian James Barr on the relative merits of LGBTQ+ people by insisting that sex is for procreation—and procreation only.

When Barr countered that that cannot possibly be true since all men—yes ALL men—have a g-spot up their butts, Barr insisted that he is the one man on Earth who was apparently born without a prostate. Fascinating!

When Knowles insisted that for men, sex is only about impregnating women, Barr countered with what would be the obvious if your average straight man knew anything about his own body:

“OK, why do you have a G-spot in your bum?”

This question completely threw Knowles for a loop, who sat there for a few moments unable to form words.

For anyone scratching their heads like Knowles was, god help us, the "male g-spot" is the prostate, a gland in the male rectum that plays a vital role in the male orgasm, both in terms of physiological function and sensation.

If you're a man, any time you've had an orgasm, your prostate was involved. And it's called the "male g-spot," or sometimes "the p-spot," because it's so full of nerve endings that stimulating it directly can produce the kind of orgasm that melts your brain until it leaks out of your ears, even if the usual male appendages aren't involved.

This is literal science, and frankly if more men were willing to just lean into these basic biological facts and get their worlds rocked the way gay men do on the regular, we'd probably be living in a completely different society!

Knowles, however, could not possibly be less interested in this—so much so that when Barr mentioned all men having a g-spot in there, he insisted that he's the anomaly.

“I don’t. I don’t! ... I do not have that, where he says it is!"

Naturally, the internet has been dragging Knowles mercilessly for being as ignorant of anatomy as he is uptight about his own body.




Others made fun of Knowles for being such a homophobe despite having appeared in a gay-themed film during his acting career.


Knowles also insisted he never, ever watches porn except for "one or two naked ladies" he looked at in college, which makes this whole thing almost as funny as the time Knowles' colleague Ben Shapiro insisted he's never made his wife as aroused as Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion describe in their song "WAP."

These are not the flexes you seem to think, gentlemen, but go off!

Latest News

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

AOC Just Threw Some Epic Shade At Trump After The Knicks' Historic Comeback Win In Game 4

Screenshot of Donald Trump; Graham Platner
Donald Trump

Trump's Sanctimonious Reaction To Controversial Democratic Senate Candidate's Primary Win Is A Self-Own For The Ages

Dean Cain (left) faced backlash after laughing at social media posts mocking Supergirl star Milly Alcock's (right) appearance.
Celebrities

Dean Cain Ripped After Making Rude Comment About 'Supergirl' Star Milly Alcock's Appearance

Phoebe Bridgers
Celebrities

Musician Phoebe Bridgers Announced That Her Upcoming Tour Will Be Completely Phone-Free—And Fans Are Divided

More from News/lgbtq

screenshots of comedian Walter Masterson speaking to MAGA minions about LGBTQ+ Pride
@waltermasterson/X

Comedian Hilariously Points Out MAGA Fans' Hypocrisy Over Pride Month—And They Don't Even Realize It

Satirist Walter Masterson recently attended a MAGA rally in Florida wearing an "ultra MAGA" shirt to interview devoted fans of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump.

Masterson sought to expose the hypocrisy in how MAGA minions criticize LGBTQ+ people and Pride Month for the expressions of identity while draped in Trump merch.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Randy Rainbow and Donald Trump
@RandyRainbow/X

Randy Rainbow Just Skewered Trump's Second Term With A Sequel To His 'Very Stable Genius' Parody—And It's An Instant Classic

Comedian Randy Rainbow is at it again, this time skewering President Donald Trump's second term with a sequel to his popular 2018 "Very Stable Genius" video, which is a parody of Gilbert and Sullivan's "The Major-General's Song" from The Pirates of Penzance.

It was during his first term that Trump referred to himself as a "very stable genius," a claim that doesn't hold any water for anyone who's kept tabs on the president's mental stability (or lack thereof).

Keep ReadingShow less
In a British GQ article, Idris Elba discussed the realities of becoming 007.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Idris Elba Just Explained Why He Doesn't Think A Black James Bond Is A 'Realistic Thing'—And It's Pretty Depressing

For more than a decade, Idris Elba has been one of the most popular fan-cast choices to play James Bond. But in a new interview, the British actor suggested that racism—not a lack of talent, interest, or fan support—helped make the prospect of a Black 007 feel unrealistic from the start.

Speaking with British GQ, Elba offered an unvarnished take on why the long-running Bond rumors never amounted to anything more than speculation.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bowen Yang on Variety's 'Actors on Actors'
@variety/Instagram; @fayedunaway/Instagram

Bowen Yang Sparks Debate After Revealing That He Left 'SNL' Because He Felt Like He Was Only There As 'Seasoning'

Former Saturday Night Live and Wicked star Bowen Yang has been open since his departure from SNL about his conflicting love for the work and feeling that it was time to go.

Yang initially opened up about this on his podcast, Las Culturistas, opposite Matt Rogers, in which he admitted to feeling sort of like a one-note actor on the show.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Neil DeGrasse Tyson
Club Shay Shay/YouTube

Neil DeGrasse Tyson Shares Powerful History Lesson In Viral Rant About Anti-Vaxxers—And He's Spot On

Speaking during an appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson gave a powerful history lesson about why he thinks anti-vaxxers will make the next pandemic even worse.

Tyson has made his name as one of the most prominent science communicators of the last few decades and regularly spoke out against misinformation and conspiracy theories that were all the rage throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. And he expressed frustration that "we still have anti-vaxxers running around" with the capacity to make even more trouble for public health officials.

Keep ReadingShow less