MAGA Commentator Dragged After Insisting To Gay Comedian That He Doesn't Have G-Spot 'In His Bum'

It's Pride Month, the traditional time of year when conservatives celebrate their love for gay-panic crash outs over the details of people's personal lives that have no impact on them whatsoever!

And this month, former actor and Daily Wire talking head Michael Knowles decided to celebrate by being so gay-panicked he was willing to deny the basic science of his own body.

Knowles was brought on Piers Morgan Uncensored to debate gay comedian James Barr on the relative merits of LGBTQ+ people by insisting that sex is for procreation—and procreation only.

When Barr countered that that cannot possibly be true since all men—yes ALL men—have a g-spot up their butts, Barr insisted that he is the one man on Earth who was apparently born without a prostate. Fascinating!

When Knowles insisted that for men, sex is only about impregnating women, Barr countered with what would be the obvious if your average straight man knew anything about his own body:

“OK, why do you have a G-spot in your bum?”

This question completely threw Knowles for a loop, who sat there for a few moments unable to form words.

For anyone scratching their heads like Knowles was, god help us, the "male g-spot" is the prostate, a gland in the male rectum that plays a vital role in the male orgasm, both in terms of physiological function and sensation.

If you're a man, any time you've had an orgasm, your prostate was involved. And it's called the "male g-spot," or sometimes "the p-spot," because it's so full of nerve endings that stimulating it directly can produce the kind of orgasm that melts your brain until it leaks out of your ears, even if the usual male appendages aren't involved.

This is literal science, and frankly if more men were willing to just lean into these basic biological facts and get their worlds rocked the way gay men do on the regular, we'd probably be living in a completely different society!

Knowles, however, could not possibly be less interested in this—so much so that when Barr mentioned all men having a g-spot in there, he insisted that he's the anomaly.

“I don’t. I don’t! ... I do not have that, where he says it is!"

Naturally, the internet has been dragging Knowles mercilessly for being as ignorant of anatomy as he is uptight about his own body.













Others made fun of Knowles for being such a homophobe despite having appeared in a gay-themed film during his acting career.





Knowles also insisted he never, ever watches porn except for "one or two naked ladies" he looked at in college, which makes this whole thing almost as funny as the time Knowles' colleague Ben Shapiro insisted he's never made his wife as aroused as Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion describe in their song "WAP."

These are not the flexes you seem to think, gentlemen, but go off!