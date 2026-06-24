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Christina Ricci Just Called Out Jimmy Fallon For Having MMA Fighter Conor McGregor On His Show—And Fans Are Applauding

Christina Ricci Just Called Out Jimmy Fallon For Having MMA Fighter Conor McGregor On His Show—And Fans Are Applauding
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images; NBC

Jimmy Fallon is facing backlash after having MMA fighter and alleged rapist Conor McGregor on his show as a guest—and Christina Ricci called him out hard on Instagram.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJun 24, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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Actor Christina Ricci has joined many others in calling out NBC, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and host Fallon for booking and broadcasting an interview with controversial Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor.

McGregor has faced over 20 criminal charges over the course of his career, including assault, disorderly conduct, driving offenses, and rape.

In November 2024, an Irish High Court ruled in a civil case that he had assaulted and raped a woman in 2018, ordering him to pay over €248,000 in damages. In December 2024, he was ordered to pay the victim's legal costs, amounting to approximately €1,500,000. McGregor subsequently lost an appeal against the civil judgment.

Ricci, like many others, is asking why NBC and Fallon would give such a perpetually violent offender a platform.

On her Instagram story, Ricci shared a post from user mushroom.marauder that gave graphic details revealed during the civil trial against McGregor.

It then asked:

"Why the absolute f*ck is this piece of human garbage being given a platform on Jimmy Fallon's show?"
"Shame on you Jimmy."

You can see Ricci's post here:

@riccigrams/Instagram


‪@ronandusty/Bluesky

The caption on the original Instagram post by mushroom.marauder added:

"We need to stop pretending like rape is OK. Men. What the f*ck are we doing here."

Ricci was far from alone in her sentiments regarding the choice by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to book a violent offender like McGregor.


@mallowtree/Instagram

Many also called out Fallon personally over his congenial interview with the adjudicated rapist.

r/entertainment/Reddit


r/entertainment/Reddit


When one knows the difference between right and wrong, they show their audience.Conor McGregor was found liable of raping a woman so violently she needed surgery.Jimmy Fallon had him on as a guest, and that's the end of Jimmy Fallon for me. Unlike him, I know how draw lines in the sand.
— Brown Eyed Susan (@browneyedsusan.bsky.social) June 23, 2026 at 11:54 AM


@Pea420Mendoza/X


@charise_studesville/Instagram


‪@soundingline/Bluesky‬


@Calkayes/X


@veronicaseesthings/Instagram


Jimmy Fallon was always a sleazebag. Not surprised at him having McGregor on to crow about his religion and deep faith.
— BernieQuinn 🇮🇪 🏳️🌈 🏳️⚧️ (@scarpetta.bsky.social) June 20, 2026 at 3:17 AM


‪@missmarplesback/Bluesky‬


Jimmy Fallon and Conor McGregor are terrible people. Yeet them both into the sun.
— Mark Hebden (@unionlib.bsky.social) June 24, 2026 at 6:03 AM


Neither The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon nor the host himself have officially responded to the backlash surrounding McGregor's recent appearance on the program.

Viewers are being urged to boycott both the program and the advertisers that sponsor the show.

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