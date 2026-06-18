New Aerial Images Show Results Of Workers Dumping Hydrogen Peroxide Into Reflecting Pool—And It's A Big Yikes

Critics are cackling after aerial images revealed the results of the Trump administration's use of hydrogen peroxide to try to deal with massive algae blooms in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Although the Trump administration praised the project and said the nation's capital looked "better than ever" after the reservoir reopened, signs of algae growth were visible along the water's edge just one day after it was refilled.

After CNN observed a worker removing algae from the bottom of the pool during a visit last week, Interior Department communications director Kate Martin said the algae was a normal byproduct of restarting the Reflecting Pool's operations and described it as leftover, or "residual," growth from the renovation process.

CBS News journalist Bob Kovach later captured video of workers pouring gallon jugs of hydrogen peroxide into the pool.





@bkovoDC/X

Hydrogen peroxide is commonly used in spas and natural swimming pools as a gentler alternative to chlorine. Interior Department officials said the chemical poses no threat to wildlife or the surrounding environment.

One official said the treatment is part of a broader cleanup effort that also includes an advanced filtration system that uses ozone-infused nanobubbles to break down contaminants and toxins in the water.

Pool maintenance expert Steve Goodale told CNN that hydrogen peroxide effectively accelerates the oxidation process, describing it as “kind of like a turbocharge button” for water treatment. He said the approach is well-suited for large outdoor bodies of water where chlorine would be too harmful to local ecosystems. However, he noted that the treatment's effectiveness will depend on the amount of hydrogen peroxide used.

The results are not good. Brendan Keefe, the chief investigator with Atlanta News First, posted an aerial image showing that the Reflecting Pool now has the equivalent of a racing stripe:

"Just flew right by the reflecting pool on approach to DCA. Looks like this morning’s hydrogen peroxide bleaching is having an effect on the perimeter."

You can see his post and the image below.





@BrendanKeefe/X

All of that effort clearly did not pay off, and people can't help but laugh at the latest twist in President Donald Trump's costly renovation of the pool.





For all the trouble the Trump administration is currently going through trying to correct their errors, at least a few conservatives appear convinced Democrats are somehow responsible for the algae growth.

Real America's Voice host Grant Stinchfield posted a video of his conversations with Trump supporters who suggested "something happened here," accusing Democrats of sabotaging the project to make Trump look bad.

Stinchfield himself insisted something "nefarious" must have happened for the pool to turn out the way it has, completely overlooking Trump's obvious incompetence. His remarks prompted California Democratic Representative Ted Lieu to joke that he personally "created photosynthesis just to mess with MAGA and the reflecting pool."

A video from just this morning shows what appears to be blue paint peeling off the bottom of the reflecting pool.

The older post included with the video is captioned:

"The Reflecting Pool is currently experiencing an algae outgrowth, indicating high pH conditions."

"Such a high pH is known to strip paint, potentially ruining Trump's $14M paint renovation."