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'The View' Cohosts Swiftly Call Out JD Vance After He Tries To Claim Trump Never Said He 'Loves The Inflation'

Screenshot of JD Vance and the co-hosts of "The View"
ABC

Vice President JD Vance was on the defense when he appeared on The View on Tuesday—and the show's cohosts refused to let him get away with claiming that President Trump didn't say he "loves the inflation."

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJun 17, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Vice President JD Vance was called out by the co-hosts of The View after he tried to claim that President Donald Trump never said he "loves the inflation."

Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed that consumer prices rose 4.2% in May compared with a year earlier, up from 3.8% in April and the highest inflation rate in more than three years. The increase was driven largely by higher energy costs linked to disruptions in global oil markets following the president's widely unpopular war with Iran.

When asked for a response to these figures last week, Trump said:

"I love it. The numbers were great. You know what I really love? I love the inflation."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Trump later insisted that his words had been taken out of context, stressing that "the numbers are going to be phenomenal because what's showing is that despite the fact that we're in a war, the numbers are much lower than anticipated, and when we're out of that war, the numbers will be at lower numbers than they were even before it started."

These remarks have angered Trump's critics, coming as they have during a nationwide affordability crisis. Trump was also called out last month for saying he doesn't "think about Americans' financial situation" when negotiating with Iran, words that Democrats have been hammering to voters ahead of the midterms. He also claimed complaints about affordability are a Democratic "hoax."

When asked about "the hoax point," Vance told View co-host Joy Behar that "if you go back to the Biden administration, inflation got up to 9 percent," adding:

"[Right now inflation] is too high. We're doing everything we can right now to bring it back down to 2.5 percent, which is where most people would like to see it. But we inherited an affordability problem."
"It's going to take a little bit of time. We're doing a lot to make it better. There's a lot more work to do but the president knows a lot of Americans are struggling. In fact, he ran on that, he talked about it, and we've done some things and made some good progress on that point."

At this point, co-host Ana Navarro brought up that Trump "said he loves the inflation," but Vance denied this:

“What he said is that he loves the fact that the inflation is going to come down when this war is over. What he said is, ‘I love the inflation, because it’s going to come down when the war is over.’”

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg quickly shut this down:

"That's not what he [Trump] said."

As did Behar:

"Are you his interpreter or are you his vice president? Come on."

Vance tried to laugh it off before repeating the lie that Trump said "the inflation is going to come down when the war is over."

You can watch what happened in the video below.

It was an embarrassing display and Vance was quickly called out once video of the exchange went viral.


It's good to know the ladies on The View aren't allowing Vance to lie brazenly without any pushback.

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