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Rainn Wilson Dragged After Claiming You Couldn't Make 'The Office' Today Because Of Leftist Cancel Culture

Rainn Wilson sparked debate with his comments about The Office and "cancel culture."
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images; Courtesy of Fox News

Rainn Wilson recently spoke with Fox News about how The Office would never get made today because it was too "politically incorrect"—and fans can't even.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossJun 16, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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Just like his character on The Office, Rainn Wilson has flummoxed the internet with his take on whether the hit NBC sitcom would fit into today’s so-called “cancel culture.”

In an interview with Fox News, Wilson, 60, reflected on The Office, which premiered in 2005, starred Steve Carell, John Krasinski, and Jenna Fischer, and ran until 2013. The series was adapted from the British show of the same name and went on to become one of the most influential sitcoms of its era.

Reflecting on whether The Office could be made today, Wilson said:

"I do feel like you couldn't make 'The Office' today. I think that would be too hard to be as politically incorrect as the show was. And I do, I do kind of miss that."

Wilson acknowledged that he's “not really in the comedy world” and is “just an actor,” adding that when he hears comedians complain about what jokes they can and can't make, he wants to tell them to “make them a little smarter.”

Still, when discussing The Office, Wilson pointed to season one's “Diversity Day,” the episode in which Carell's Michael Scott creates his own diversity seminar, culminating in Kelly Kapoor, played by Mindy Kaling, slapping him across the face.

Explaining why the show's humor worked, he said:

“The whole point of the office is that Michael Scott is a boob.”

Wilson noted that both he and his character, Dwight Schrute, lack “self-awareness,” arguing that the comedy came from portraying characters whose behavior was clearly misguided.

Over time, The Office evolved from an underdog workplace comedy into one of television's most culturally significant sitcoms. The series also earned critical recognition. Wilson received three Emmy nominations for his portrayal of Dwight Schrute, while Carell earned six nominations. The show won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2006.

Continuing his thoughts on the show's humor, Wilson added:

"We milked that for a lot of great, really inappropriate stuff. But even with the fact that painting that character as just an idiot, I don't think you could get away with it today."

You can view his comments here:

Wilson also argued that there haven't been many strong comedies over the last “10 or 15 years,” a comment that quickly sparked discussion online.

The remarks are far from the first time Wilson has reflected on his career and time on The Office. During a 2023 appearance on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, he spoke candidly about struggling with success despite starring on one of television's biggest shows.

Looking back on his mindset during The Office years, Wilson revealed:

"When I was in 'The Office,' I spent several years really mostly unhappy, because it wasn't enough.”

At the time, Wilson watched Carell, 63, transition into a successful film career with projects such as The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Little Miss Sunshine, and Date Night.

Discussing his ambitions at the height of the show's popularity, he said:

"I wanted millions. I was a TV star, but I wanted to be a movie star. It was never enough. Humans have lived for hundreds of thousands of years, and 'never enough' has helped us as a species.”

Meanwhile, The Office continues to expand its legacy. In 2025, Peacock launched The Paper, a spinoff set at the struggling Toledo Truth Teller. Oscar Nunez reprised his role as Oscar Martinez, and the series was renewed for season two ahead of its premiere.

The internet had thoughts about Wilson's remarks:


Since The Office ended, Wilson has remained active across television, film, and publishing. His credits include the Fox series Backstrom, guest appearances on Mom, a role in the first season of Dark Winds, and Apple TV+'s Lessons in Chemistry. On the big screen, he has appeared in The Meg and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

His latest comments, however, have sparked a lively debate online, with some agreeing that television comedies have changed significantly while others reject the notion that controversial humor no longer has a place in mainstream entertainment.

For many fans, the reaction seemed best summed up by a collective Jim Halpert stare into the camera.

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