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Trump Gets Epic Geography Lesson After Claiming You Could 'Walk Right Across The Border' From Qatar To Iran

Screenshot of Donald Trump speaking next to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani
@TheBulwark/X

While speaking at the G7 summit in France on Tuesday, President Trump claimed that you could just "walk" from Qatar to Iran—and was instantly dragged for his lack of geography knowledge.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJun 17, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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President Donald Trump showed he doesn't know a thing about geography after claiming you could just "walk" from Qatar to Iran in remarks at the G7 summit in France this week.

That's not true, by the way: There is no land border between Qatar and Iran. The two nations are separated by the Persian Gulf at a distance of about 119 miles.

It isn't great to know that the president can't even make accurate statements about the geography of the Middle East when he quite literally started a widely unpopular war with Iran that spilled across the wider region.

But that's exactly what Trump did while speaking to reporters alongside the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, while commending Qatar for serving as a diplomatic medium between the United States and Iran.

Trump said:

"Working with Qatar, with the people of Qatar was a pleasure. They were tough. They were strong."
"They are the closest to Iran, so, with other countries, I noticed that they had to travel about 45 minutes to get there. With you, you could walk right across the border, so you are in a more dangerous position."
"But I do have to say that you fought and you helped us and with great bravery, so I just want to compliment you on that."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Trump's claim was swiftly debunked by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Iranian state media, which posted a map online to show just how mistaken Trump really is.


Map showing Qatar and Iran are separated by the Persian Gulf @IrnaEnglish/X

Trump was widely mocked in response.


Sadly, this isn't the first time Trump has made this error.

In remarks to reporters aboard Air Force One in October, he claimed, “They’re literally, you walk over from Iran to Qatar. You can walk it in one second. You go ‘boom boom,’ and now you’re in Qatar, that’s tough territory."

Given how much has happened since, we can't help but facepalm extra hard right now.

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