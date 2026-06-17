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LAPD Sparks Outrage After Fatally Shooting Dog Of Family Who Was Celebrating Knicks Win

LAPD Sparks Outrage After Fatally Shooting Dog Of Family Who Was Celebrating Knicks Win
Jeremiah Garcia; Fox 11 Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Police Department is under fire after killing a family's dog while responding to calls of a woman screaming at a condo while celebrating the New York Knicks' NBA championship win on Saturday night.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossJun 17, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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*Warning: animal cruelty*

A night meant for celebration became a nightmare for a Canoga Park family after Los Angeles Police Department officers responding to a welfare check fatally shot their dog on Saturday. The shooting occurred as the family celebrated the New York Knicks' NBA championship victory and has since sparked an outpouring of anger and sympathy.

According to first responders, a neighbor contacted authorities last Saturday around 9:00 PM after hearing screams coming from an apartment at a condo complex on the 7500 block of Jordan Avenue.

In a statement released after the shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department said:

“The officers asked her to secure the dog, and the resident closed her door momentarily. She re-opened the door, and the dog exited the apartment.”

Jameson, a 2-year-old golden retriever, Saint Bernard, and poodle mix, was fatally shot during the response.

Reacting in the immediate aftermath, owner Marie Marseille cried:

"Oh my god! Oh my God. I cannot believe this is happening. I cannot believe this is happening."

Witnesses said Marseille, who is originally from New York, had been celebrating the Knicks' championship win with family before police arrived. A photo taken shortly before the shooting shows Jameson wearing a New York Knicks shirt.

Cuddling the deceased dog on the ground, Marseille shouted:

"We were just so happy. We were just so happy. We were just celebrating the Knicks. We were f------ celebrating the Knicks.”

KTLA spoke with Marseille on Monday, who claimed to the outlet that her pup was not baring teeth, barking, growling, or being aggressive. The nurse said she was still struggling to process how police opened fire on Jameson, whom she described as a beloved family pet.

Recalling Jameson's final moments, Marseille said:

“Then I [went] down on top of Jameson and watched him take his last breath.”

Marseille also discussed the shooting during an interview with Fox 11 Los Angeles: *Warning: graphic content*

- YouTubeFox 11 Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Department of Animal Services arrived and took custody of Jameson's body. LAPD said Marseille is cooperating with the investigation.

Additional footage shared on social media and through the Citizen App shows the large emergency response in the neighborhood:

As the investigation continues, neighbors have begun leaving flowers and other tributes in the hallway where Jameson died. Many social media users have expressed outrage over the shooting and questioned whether officers could have avoided using deadly force.

You can view the reactions below:












People contacted the LAPD for further comment, but the department did not immediately respond.

Meanwhile, Marseille's son, Jeremiah Garcia, was also deeply affected by the loss. Garcia said Jameson was a gentle, loving dog who had never bitten anyone and was likely excited by the sudden appearance of two strangers at the family's front door.

A GoFundMe campaign created following Jameson's death has raised more than $100,000. According to the fundraiser, the money will be used "to get Justice for Jameson and any cremation fees." The fundraiser's rapid growth reflects the anger that has spread across social media, where many users have argued that Jameson's death was preventable and are demanding accountability from the LAPD.

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