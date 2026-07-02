Trump Ripped After Sharing Bonkers AI Video Of Himself As A Doctor Treating Celebrities With 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'

President Donald Trump was criticized after sharing an AI-generated video on Truth Social portraying himself as "Dr. Trump" treating celebrities like Rosie O'Donnell, Julia Roberts, and Robert De Niro for their "Trump Derangement Syndrome," sometimes referred to as "TDS."

The video features fabricated testimonials from AI-generated versions of O'Donnell, Roberts, and De Niro describing their supposed symptoms. It also depicts AI-generated versions of Whoopi Goldberg, John Leguizamo, and Edward Norton as fictional sufferers of the condition.

At the start of the clip, "Dr. Trump" asks:

"Have you or someone you know been diagnosed with TDS? The symptoms can be relentless. Fortunately, I’m Doctor Trump, and I have a treatment plan.”

Then come the fabricated testimonials and the AI-generated De Niro says:

“I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep, constantly angry… I made everyone miserable around me.”

The spoof continues with an AI-generated version of Roberts claiming she feels as though she has "aged 20 years in the last two years" and has begun worrying about her future. AI-generated versions of O'Donnell and Goldberg also appear, with O'Donnell saying she has been "suffering for over a decade" and Goldberg joking that she believed she was a "lost cause."

Trump later offers the following "prescription" to treat those who he claims have TDS:

“Turn off fake news. Say your prayers and, if you ever feel anxious, just have a Diet Coke like me and you’re gonna see a remarkable difference in your life.”

You can see the video below.

It's no wonder Trump featured all of these celebrities in his video, considering they're all notable Trump critics.

Chief among them is O'Donnell, who last month referred to him as a "con-man," "narcissist," and "psychopath." The two have feuded for years and O'Donnell, fearing the worst once Trump won the 2024 election, moved to Ireland shortly before he was inaugurated. She has cited the risks Project 2025 and Trump's potential retribution pose to her and her nonbinary child.

De Niro is also very high-profile. He has compared Trump to notorious fascists Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini, noting that Trump's supporters "might think [backing Trump is] gonna make their life better or they just wanna f**k with the rest of the country."

Trump was ridiculed for his post.





Trump has always had it out for his celebrity critics.

Last year, Trump was widely rebuked for claiming that famed film director Rob Reiner had “driven people CRAZY” with his "Trump Derangement Syndrome," referencing the late Reiner's vocal opposition to Trump's policies.

Reiner, 78, and his wife Michelle, 68, were murdered in their Brentwood, Los Angeles, home in December. Reiner's son, Nick, was taken into custody and held on a $4 million bail; police say he is "responsible" for the murders.

Despite acknowledging in a post on Truth Social that Reiner's murder is "a very sad thing," Trump claimed Reiner was killed "reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME."

Reiner considered Trump an authoritarian threat to democracy and endorsed former President Joe Biden in the 2020 election, which Trump falsely asserted was stolen from him.