Skip to content

MAGA Influencer Hit With Epic Factcheck After Claiming Hundreds Of Ballots For Spencer Pratt Were Found In Dumpster

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Teen Goes Viral After She's Asked What She'll Do Now That The UK Has Banned Social Media For Kids 16 And Under

Student response to UK ban of social media for teens
BBC

Following a new social media ban in the U.K. for kids 16 and under, the BBC asked a teen who said her weekend screen time was nine hours what she'll do now—and her response has gone viral.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJun 16, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

The U.K. has instituted a ban on social media, including Snapchat, YouTube, TikTok, and other platforms, for teens who are 16 or younger.

The ban aims to protect younger audiences from consuming potentially harmful or age-inappropriate content, and to encourage them to participate in activities that do not involve excessive screen time.

Some social and parental groups are fully in support of the ban, but now that the news has hit social media, people have thoughts, including the teens who are impacted by it.

After the ban was announced, a teenager was asked what she would do with her newfound time, and she deadpanned:

"Stare at the wall."

The teen may have unintentionally confirmed some people's concerns about social media.

Was she joking? Probably. But many found her response to be indicative of a much larger societal problem.

Adults have struggled to find free or affordable "third spaces" after many were repurposed or closed during the pandemic. Between that and funding cuts, teens have been impacted at least as much as adults.

They're too old for children's spaces, and many age-appropriate activities are typically expensive, which raises the question: what else are they supposed to do with their time?









It might be concerning to some that this teen's first reaction was to say, "stare at a wall," but it should be more concerning that people couldn't tell if she was joking.

As much as social media is associated with "doomscrolling" and other unhealthy activities, at least people can connect with friends and participate in digital communities.

With a decreasing number of accessible and affordable public spaces, and fewer bookstores and libraries, students have to get their education and entertainment through other sources, many of which have just been banned.

Once the ban has been in effect for a while, it will be interesting to see if there's any further discussion about offering funding to create new spaces that offer enrichment to the teen and young adult population.

Latest News

Oliver Tree
Celebrities

Tributes Pour In After Pop Star Oliver Tree Dies In Tragic Helicopter Crash At Age 32

Screenshot of Robert De Niro; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Robert De Niro Just Ripped Trump With Some Blunt NFSW Advice About Free Speech—And The Crowd Went Wild

Screenshot of Spencer Pratt
2026 Elections

Spencer Pratt Dragged After Declaring 'War' On Democratic 'Morons' In Video Rant Following LA Primary Election Loss

Screenshot of Dan Patrick; James Talarico
2026 Elections

MAGA Texas Lt. Gov. Blasted After Claiming James Talarico Is 'Going To Hell For Sure' In Bonkers Speech

More from Trending

Screenshot of Deb Fischer; Donald Trump
Fox News; Ken Cedeno/AFP via Getty Images

GOP Senator's Claim About How Trump Won't Screw Over Americans With His Iran Deal Instantly Ages Like Milk

Nebraska Republican Senator Deb Fischer was widely mocked after criticizing how Democrats' previous attempts at securing peace with Iran resulted in the U.S. sending "pallets of cash" to the country, only to be proven wrong almost immediately following President Donald Trump's deal with Iran.

The Trump administration and Iran reached a preliminary agreement on Sunday aimed at ending the war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. While both sides have digitally signed the accord, many details remain unresolved.

Keep ReadingShow less
Dem Rep. Has Hilarious Response After MAGA Accuses Democrats Of 'Sabotaging' Reflecting Pool With Algae
Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images; @stinchfield1776/X

Dem Rep. Has Hilarious Response After MAGA Accuses Democrats Of 'Sabotaging' Reflecting Pool With Algae

California Democratic Representative Ted Lieu had a hilarious response to accusations from MAGA fans that Democrats are "sabotaging" the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool with algae following President Donald Trump's renovation.

Although the Trump administration praised the project and said the nation's capital looked "better than ever" after the reservoir reopened, signs of algae growth were visible along the water's edge just one day after it was refilled.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mamdani Memes Are Coming In Hot After The Knicks Win Championship For First Time In Five Decades
Katina Zentz/San Antonio Express-News via Getty Images; Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mamdani Memes Are Coming In Hot After The Knicks Win Championship For First Time In Five Decades

Y’all, the New York Knicks finally did it.

The franchise's championship victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night sparked a massive online reaction as fans celebrated New York's first NBA title in more than 50 years. But alongside the excitement came a wave of memes, many of which centered on New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Keep ReadingShow less
Riley Gaines
@AntiquarianMuse/X

Riley Gaines Sparks Backlash After Video Of Her Taking Directions On Her 'Very Passionate' MAGA Beliefs Goes Viral

Fifth place collegiate swimmer turned anti-trans activist turned MAGA trad-wife influencer Riley Gaines is drawing new backlash and mockery online after requiring her sponsor, Patriot Mobile, to tell her what she "feels very passionately about" in a recently leaked behind-the-scenes video from an ad campaign video shoot.

In the clip, Gaines asks what the MAGA brand Patriot Mobile wants her to say, asking what the "pillars" of her beliefs are and counting on her fingers as she repeats them. An offscreen company representative can barely be heard answering her questions.

Keep ReadingShow less
Timothée Chalamet
David Jon/Warner Bros. Pictures/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet Just Threw Some Blunt Shade At The Oscars—And Fans Think He's Still Salty About Losing Best Actor

When Timothée Chalamet dismissed the opera and ballet as art forms, some people called him out and warned him to say goodbye to his chance at winning an Oscar in 2026.

Not only were they right, but it appears Chalamet is still salty about losing Best Actor for his role in Marty Supreme to Michael B. Jordan for his role in Sinners, despite putting on a brave face and standing to applaud Jordan's win that night.

Keep ReadingShow less