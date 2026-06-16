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Dem Rep. Has Hilarious Response After MAGA Accuses Democrats Of 'Sabotaging' Reflecting Pool With Algae

Dem Rep. Has Hilarious Response After MAGA Accuses Democrats Of 'Sabotaging' Reflecting Pool With Algae
Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images; @stinchfield1776/X

Several MAGA accounts are now accusing Democrats of "sabotaging" the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool with algae following President Trump's renovation—and Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu had a clapback for the ages.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJun 16, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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California Democratic Representative Ted Lieu had a hilarious response to accusations from MAGA fans that Democrats are "sabotaging" the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool with algae following President Donald Trump's renovation.

Although the Trump administration praised the project and said the nation's capital looked "better than ever" after the reservoir reopened, signs of algae growth were visible along the water's edge just one day after it was refilled.

After CNN observed a worker removing algae from the bottom of the pool during a visit last week, Interior Department communications director Kate Martin said the algae was a normal byproduct of restarting the Reflecting Pool's operations and described it as leftover, or "residual," growth from the renovation process.

But conservatives are convinced Democrats are somehow responsible for the algae growth.

Real America's Voice host Grant Stinchfield posted a video of his conversations with Trump supporters who suggested "something happened here," accusing Democrats of sabotaging the project to make Trump look bad.

Stinchfield himself remarked:

"They had just literally fixed this. They're pumping something into this. I don't know if it's air or what and what a shame because in the end, after all the work that was done, after as proud as I was of President Trump for finally getting this thing fixed, we're back to green."
"And again, is it nefarious? I tend to think so. You wouldn't have so much algae that you see in here. You would not have that that quickly unless somebody did something. I'm telling you, I think they want Trump to fail so bad that they'll come out here and do anything."

You can see the video below.

Stinchfield's post attracted the attention of Juanita Broaddrick, who once accused former President Bill Clinton of sexual assault and now moonlights as a culture warrior online:

"It appears very evident that the reflection pool has been sabotaged. The left is evil."

You can see her post below.

Lieiu couldn't resist following up with:

"You caught me! I did it. I created photosynthesis just to mess with MAGA and the reflecting pool."

You can see his post below.

Others couldn't help but join in on the MAGA mockery.


It's worth remembering Trump initially estimated the project would cost about $1.8 million, but subsequent figures climbed to $13.1 million before ultimately reaching roughly $14.2 million.

All that algae for an insane price tag.

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