Rural Michigan Woman Speaks Out About 'Dystopian' Grocery Costs In Eye-Opening Video

TikToker @realprogressive11, a rural Michigan resident, is tired of dancing around the subject and is ready to call it like it is: according to her, grocery shopping has become a "dystopian" experience.
And based on other TikTokers' experiences, this isn't specific to Michigan.
After her latest shopping trip, TikToker @realprogressive11 felt moved to speak up about her experience, referencing the price of tomatoes and bread.
"Things are becoming so dystopian."
"I paid two dollars and fifty cents for a tomato. A tomato!"
"You have to spend five dollars for two cups of cheese."
"A loaf of bread has stickers, 'Sale sale sale,' all over it, but you can't get it for under five bucks!"
According to the TikToker, 70% of the area voted for President Donald Trump, and the area was in the top 10% of poverty-stricken areas in the state. Where it was once obvious in public who voted for him, based on tattoos, t-shirts, and MAGA hats, people have stopped advertising who they voted for.
Their attention is much more focused now on checking prices, researching quantities and ingredients, and asking employees questions about the products, trying to determine what they can afford.
The TikToker said:
"The store was packed, and everybody was moving so slow, because they were studying everything in shock."
You can watch the video here:
@realprogressive11
5/23/26: Is anyone else noticing huge shifts and even something as simple as grocery shopping? #trump #groceryshopping #economy
Fellow TikTokers felt seen in this video, gesturing to their very similar experiences in their own states.
@realprogressive11/TikTok
@realprogressive11/TikTok
@realprogressive11/TikTok
@realprogressive11/TikTok
@realprogressive11/TikTok
@realprogressive11/TikTok
@realprogressive11/TikTok
@realprogressive11/TikTok
@realprogressive11/TikTok
@realprogressive11/TikTok
@realprogressive11/TikTok
Some have resorted to growing their own vegetables to avoid paying the extreme prices.
@realprogressive11/TikTok
@realprogressive11/TikTok
@realprogressive11/TikTok
@realprogressive11/TikTok
@realprogressive11/TikTok
While it's weirdly reassuring to know that none of us are delusional, thinking that we imagined the prices getting out of control, it's also terrible knowing that people are struggling everywhere to put dinner on the table.
From making more affordable meals, to shopping at more cost-effective locations like Dollar Tree and Aldi, and growing our own food, there are things that we can do to lower the costs of what happens in our kitchens—but at the end of the day, it shouldn't be this hard.