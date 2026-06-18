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Rural Michigan Woman Speaks Out About 'Dystopian' Grocery Costs In Eye-Opening Video

Screenshots from @realprogressive11's TikTok video
@realprogressive11/TikTok

A woman in a very red part of rural Michigan has gone viral after she opened up about the rising costs of food at her local grocery store.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJun 18, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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TikToker @realprogressive11, a rural Michigan resident, is tired of dancing around the subject and is ready to call it like it is: according to her, grocery shopping has become a "dystopian" experience.

And based on other TikTokers' experiences, this isn't specific to Michigan.

After her latest shopping trip, TikToker @realprogressive11 felt moved to speak up about her experience, referencing the price of tomatoes and bread.

"Things are becoming so dystopian."
"I paid two dollars and fifty cents for a tomato. A tomato!"
"You have to spend five dollars for two cups of cheese."
"A loaf of bread has stickers, 'Sale sale sale,' all over it, but you can't get it for under five bucks!"

According to the TikToker, 70% of the area voted for President Donald Trump, and the area was in the top 10% of poverty-stricken areas in the state. Where it was once obvious in public who voted for him, based on tattoos, t-shirts, and MAGA hats, people have stopped advertising who they voted for.

Their attention is much more focused now on checking prices, researching quantities and ingredients, and asking employees questions about the products, trying to determine what they can afford.

The TikToker said:

"The store was packed, and everybody was moving so slow, because they were studying everything in shock."

You can watch the video here:

@realprogressive11

5/23/26: Is anyone else noticing huge shifts and even something as simple as grocery shopping? #trump #groceryshopping #economy

Fellow TikTokers felt seen in this video, gesturing to their very similar experiences in their own states.

@realprogressive11/TikTok

@realprogressive11/TikTok

@realprogressive11/TikTok

@realprogressive11/TikTok

@realprogressive11/TikTok

@realprogressive11/TikTok

@realprogressive11/TikTok

@realprogressive11/TikTok

@realprogressive11/TikTok

@realprogressive11/TikTok

@realprogressive11/TikTok

Some have resorted to growing their own vegetables to avoid paying the extreme prices.

@realprogressive11/TikTok

@realprogressive11/TikTok

@realprogressive11/TikTok

@realprogressive11/TikTok

@realprogressive11/TikTok

While it's weirdly reassuring to know that none of us are delusional, thinking that we imagined the prices getting out of control, it's also terrible knowing that people are struggling everywhere to put dinner on the table.

From making more affordable meals, to shopping at more cost-effective locations like Dollar Tree and Aldi, and growing our own food, there are things that we can do to lower the costs of what happens in our kitchens—but at the end of the day, it shouldn't be this hard.

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