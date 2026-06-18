Fox News Just Told The Truth About Why Iran Is So 'Eager' To Sign Onto Trump's New 'Deal'

In an unexpected twist for Rupert Murdoch's Fox News, nepo-baby White House correspondent Peter Doocy called out MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's deal to end the war he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel provoked with Iran and reopen the Strait of Hormuz that was closed because of their actions.
The son of Fox News veteran Steve Doocy spoke to Fox News host Will Cain on Tuesday from Geneva, Switzerland, where Trump was attending the G7 Summit. Cain asked Doocy if he could hear what Trump said, to which he replied that he could and that he agreed with Trump's assertion that he's "very rich."
Pivoting, Doocy turned the conversation to Trump's newly signed deal with Iran, saying:
"Will, you know, you’re talking about how we still have so much to learn about this memorandum of understanding. Today, a big thing is we learned why the Iranians are eager to sign on to this thing. Turns out, according to the [Murdoch owned] 'Wall Street Journal,' Iran is soon going to be able to start selling oil again on the global marketplace."
"As soon as they sign this thing on Friday, they can start selling, and that is their main moneymaker. There’s also a lot of talk about this $300 billion fund that they may soon have access to. Nobody is disputing that that is a thing."
After playing clips of Vice President JD Vance and Trump defending their deal, Doocy added:
"This memo of understanding is now being described as conceptual and as a very general document. And so when officials say we have to wait for the details, it is possible that we have to wait on the details because nobody has figured out the details."
You can see the clip here:
People concurred with Doocy's assessment.
@Mumii_raze/X
Then on Wednesday during a press conference at G7, Doocy put Trump on the spot about a tweet he made in 2020 attacking Democratic President Barack Obama's deal with Iran, which was in effect, cost taxpayers nothing as all funds were related to frozen Iranian assets, and had the Strait of Hormuz open until Trump canceled the deal and attacked Iran.
Doocy began:
"I just want to ask you about this, a wise man once said, in January of 2020, 'Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation.' That wise man–"
The POTUS interrupted:
"Who said that?"
Doocy responded:
" Donald Trump."
Trump replied:
"That's what I thought you were going to say."
Doocy continued:
"How do you go back to the United States and convince a skeptical American public that this deal–"
Trump interrupted again, saying:
"Well, look here, they lost militarily, okay? It's very tough, because I know that no matter what — if I would go, by the way, if I'd go another three or four weeks, those same people that are critical would say he went too long, he shouldn't have, you know — no matter what."
Trump then launched into a lie-filled attack on the media and his critics, never actually answering Doocy's question.
You can see the moment here:
Trump has yet to attack Doocy over his moments of honesty and for failing to deliver his usual softball questions, but the international press covered the interaction with headlines saying Doocy humiliated Trump.
Whether Fox News will now face the wrath of Trump remains to be seen.