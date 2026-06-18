X User Dragged After Complaining About Neighbor Hosting Birthday Party With Six Kids In Backyard

Not everyone likes children or hearing kid noises or activities, but when you are in close proximity to a child-friendly space, you're going to hear some of it, whether that's at a park or even living next door.
X user @Liza137823 got onto the platform expecting to receive validation and comfort from her fellow X users, but all she received were critiques when she complained about a kid's birthday party happening without getting her permission first.
You can read the X user's full complaint below:
"I need to talk about my neighbors because I have been holding this in for too long."
"They had a birthday party this weekend. For one of their kids. In their backyard."
"I counted six children and two adults. There were balloons. There was a cake on a folding table. It lasted maybe two hours in the middle of the afternoon."
"And I am sorry, but who is going to tell people that you cannot just do this?"
"The noise. Six children making the sound that six children make. For two hours. On a Saturday."
"I had things I wanted to do in my own home, and instead I had to listen to a party I was not invited to and would not have attended anyway."
"The cars. Two extra cars parked on the street near my house. On the public street, yes, but near my house, which means in front of the area I consider to be my general zone."
"And the balloons. One of them came loose and drifted into my yard, and I had to be the one to deal with a stray balloon on my own property because of a party that had nothing to do with me."
"They did not warn me. No note, no heads up, no hey, we are having a small thing on Saturday. They just decided to have a celebration in a yard that shares a fence with mine, and let me find out about it by hearing it."
"If you are going to host an event, even a small one, the neighbors should be consulted. We share an environment. My Saturday is part of that environment, and they spent it without asking."
"I am aware some people will say it was just a kid's birthday party. To those people, I would say it is never just anything when it affects the people around you."
@Liza137823/X
The X user also included a snapshot of the birthday party, which did appear to include six children and two adults around a table in the backyard next door.
@Liza137823/X
The original post can be found here:
The X user clearly thought that she was calling out a great injustice with this post, but fellow X users weren't having it.
It's understandable that not everyone likes children or child-friendly activities, and maybe some unwanted noise permeated the house on a Saturday afternoon for the duration of the party.
But the extremes that the X user goes to in order to describe her woes are reminiscent of the woman who complained about a family-friendly hotel allowing children to be in the pool. If you're going to exist in family-friendly spaces, understand that children are going to be there, too.