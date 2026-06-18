JD Vance Ripped After Running To Fox News To Whine About Whoopi Goldberg Supposedly Calling Him 'Racist' On 'The View'

Vice President JD Vance was criticized after he complained on Fox News that The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg had called him a "racist" during his appearance on the program.

While on The View, Vance sidestepped a question from Goldberg about concerns that the Trump administration was marginalizing Black history and communities.

Goldberg asked Vance how he reconciled administration policies with the experiences of people of color, citing efforts to remove or revise historical references to slavery, racism, and Black Americans in museums and public exhibits.

When she referenced the removal of information related to figures such as Emmett Till, Vance responded by asking, “What are you exactly talking about, Whoopi?” prompting audible groans from the audience. Goldberg clarified that she was referring to pressure on museums and institutions to alter or remove historical information about Black Americans.

Co-host Sunny Hostin then elaborated:

"Black history getting erased from public spaces, Black voter districts are being dismantled, Black leaders are being sidelined from our ranks. Where do Americans of color fit in this vision, because it doesn’t seem like we fit?”

Vance responded by reframing the discussion as an accusation of racism, telling Goldberg, “You say that we’re anti-minority, right?”

Goldberg immediately pushed back, saying, “No, I didn’t say that!” and jokingly added:

“Don’t start any stuff with me, man. Don’t get me in trouble.”

Rather than directly addressing the examples raised by Goldberg and Hostin, Vance rejected the premise of their concerns, stating:

“Black history is not erased from public spaces, that is not right. I’m telling you we celebrate Black history, we celebrate all American history in this administration.”

You can watch what happened in the video below.

Later, during his appearance on Fox News, Vance characterized the exchange as Goldberg accusing him of being racist, even though Goldberg had explicitly denied making that accusation during the discussion:

“I expected them to be absolutely vicious, and they were only a little bit vicious. It wasn't as bad as I thought it was going to be. Joy Behar even said during the break, not joking, 'You know what? You're pretty good for a Republican.'" ...

“I thought that Sunny, the woman to my left, was going to call me a racist. In reality, it was Whoopi, the woman to my right, who called me a racist. So expectations were defied."

Host Greg Gutfeld responded that Hostin was in no position to call Vance racist because some of her ancestors had owned slaves. Gutfeld was referencing Hostin's appearance on the TV show Finding Your Roots, where she learned that several of her Puerto Rican ancestors were likely slaveholders.

Vance did not push back on Gutfeld's claim or challenge the suggestion that a person's ability to criticize racism today is somehow limited by the actions of their ancestors.

You can watch what happened in the video below.

That's not what happened, of course—and it's truly something to hear the vice president lie about what happened when he has a racist history himself.

Vance has shared conspiracy theories many times, including the shameful moment when he backed President Donald Trump's nonsense about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, eating people's dogs and cats.

He claimed Springfield citizens have described "the undeniable truths of higher car accidents, unaffordable housing, evictions of residents, overcrowded hospitals, overstressed schools, and rising rates of disease." Vance later conceded the possibility “all of these rumors will turn out to be false" but nonetheless urged "fellow patriots" not to let "the crybabies in the media dissuade you."

People were not having it.





Of course Vance wouldn't say his appearance on The View was marked by doublespeak but it certainly was—and the women on the show called him out on it more than once.

At one point, Vance tried to claim Trump never said he "loves the inflation." However, Trump did say that and later insisted that his words had been taken out of context. These remarks have angered Trump's critics, coming as they have during a nationwide affordability crisis.

When questioned about this, Vance blamed the Biden administration for the high cost of living and claimed what Trump actually said "is that he loves the fact that the inflation is going to come down when this war is over." This was immediately rejected by Goldberg and Behar in particular, who said Vance was acting more like Trump's "interpreter" than a vice president.