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People Are Pretty Sure Trump Official Just Called The Strait Of Hormuz The 'Strait Of Vermouth'—And The Jokes Came Pouring In

Screenshot of Peter Doocy listening to Scott Bessent speaking in press briefing room
Fox News

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent appeared to called the Strait of Hormuz the "Strait of Vermouth"—and the internet pounced.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraApr 16, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had people cackling after he appeared to call the Strait of Hormuz the "Strait of Vermouth" in remarks to the press about President Donald Trump's pledge to reopen the vital waterway.

Bessent addressed the press amid significant concern over remarks Trump made online threatening to decimate Iran's infrastructure if they didn't permit tanker traffic through the waterway, a narrow passage at the entrance to the Persian Gulf that carries roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply.

The U.S. has begun enforcing a naval blockade around Iran, aiming to restrict maritime traffic to and from Iranian ports as part of its pressure campaign in the ongoing war. U.S. forces say they will intercept or turn back vessels heading to Iranian ports, while still allowing international shipping to pass through the strategically vital waterway.

The blockade relies on the U.S. Navy’s regional presence to limit Iran’s ability to export oil, targeting a major source of revenue for Tehran. The move follows failed negotiations between the two sides to end the war, which began on February 28 and is currently paused under a fragile two-week ceasefire.

When questioned by Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy about when the Strait of Hormuz might open, Bessent had this to say:

"President Trump said this morning that he thinks we're nearing the end. The U.S. kept their side of the ceasefire. We've stopped firing. The Straits of Vermouth have not been completely reopened."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

It sure sounded like Bessent said "vermouth," which is not a waterway but an aromatized, fortified wine flavored with fruit, spices, and florals.

Did he have drinks on the brain while discussing the war?

People seem to think so—and the jokes came flying.



When asked about when Americans might see relief from high gas prices, Bessent said he is "optimistic that during the summer we will see gas with a three in front of it sooner rather than later." He said "Middle Eastern counterparts" have promised that once the strait is open, "they can start pumping again within one week."

He assured Doocy that "between June 20th and September 20th, we can have $3 gas again."

That's a pretty bold claim—and considering how erratic Trump has been, we're not holding our breath.

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