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John C. Reilly Rips Conservatives' Criticism Of Empathy In Viral Rant: 'Empathy Is A Superpower'

John C. Reilly; Elon Musk
It's Open with Ilana Glazer; Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

During his recent appearance on Broad City star Ilana Glazer's podcast, John C. Reilly hit back at conservatives like Elon Musk who claim empathy is a weakness.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJun 24, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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Newly minted trillionaire Elon Musk has made his feelings about empathy clear. His selfish mindset is shared by many conservatives that hold men like Musk and MAGA Republican President Donald Trump in high esteem.

In a 2025 appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, Musk claimed empathy was a weakness, stating:

"The fundamental weakness of Western civilization is empathy. The empathy exploit. They're exploiting a bug in Western civilization, which is the empathy response."

But actor John C. Reilly has a difficult time understanding their viewpoint. Appearing on the It's Open with Ilana Glazer podcast, the Oscar-nominated actor shared his own opinion about empathy.

Referencing a Musk quote about empathy, Reilly stated:

"If you stand up for human rights, why is that a right or left thing? Why aren’t people on the right wing concerned about human rights? They’re human too. Elon Musk says 'don’t be fooled by the empathy trap.'"
"Empathy is not a trap—empathy is a superpower. It's what makes human beings exceptional, our ability to look outside of ourselves. We're not an alligator trying to just get the next fish."

You can watch Reilly's comments on empathy here:

View on Threads


The actor continued:

"'Do unto others,' you know, 'Treat your brother as you would treat yourself.' It's crazy that we have to argue for these things right now. That's a really upside-down world feeling for me."

People appreciated Reilly's take on both empathy and Musk and his ilk.

I always breathe a sigh of relief when people are who I hope they are.
— Pragmatic Dog Dad (@bubsdad.bsky.social) June 23, 2026 at 7:34 AM


@JenWave95/X


Because all these tech guys and quadrillionaires are sociopaths and narcissists.
— Carson Armstrong (@carsonarmstrong.substack.com) June 23, 2026 at 12:26 AM


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Human rights have always been political, sadlyPeople on the right are concerned about *their* rights
— friendlysociopath.bsky.social (@friendlysociopath.bsky.social) June 23, 2026 at 2:58 AM


(Which are, as always, not in the least bit of danger because "more for them means less for us" is a ridiculous falsehood brought into the world by wealth hoardingbillionaires, to scare people into voting against their best interests)
— Pikacha Twentyfive (@pikacha.bsky.social) June 23, 2026 at 10:41 AM



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Elon Musk thinks his superpower is his callousness. He's wrong. His superpower is Daddy's emerald mine.His daddy's superpower was stealing an emerald mine from the South African natives and then trapping them in peonage to dig the emeralds for him.
— Rick Downer (@rkdowner.bsky.social) June 23, 2026 at 2:23 AM


@gearinco/Bluesky


Because all these tech guys and quadrillionaires are sociopaths and narcissists.
— Carson Armstrong (@carsonarmstrong.substack.com) June 23, 2026 at 12:26 AM



Empathy is heavily tied to emotions and logical thought.Which is one Item that is in short supply on the right, and another item that is pretty much outlawed by them.
— ShadowRealm-Ink (@shadowrealmink.bsky.social) June 23, 2026 at 12:37 AM

Reilly's upcoming projects include the heist film How to Rob a Bank, the Italian Western Heads or Tails?, and the Apple TV+ thriller Sponsor.

Reilly, who did all of his own singing in his parody film Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, is also taking his acclaimed vaudeville and music stage show Mister Romantic on tour across the United States.

You can watch Reilly's full 40-minute podcast appearance with host Ilana Glazer below:

youtu.be

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