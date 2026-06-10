Dean Cain Ripped After Making Rude Comment About 'Supergirl' Star Milly Alcock's Appearance

Dean Cain saw a cruel post making fun of Milly Alcock and apparently thought, "You know what this needs? Me." The MAGA-named "ICE Superman" actor is drawing backlash after publicly laughing at a post targeting the Supergirl star's appearance, turning what was already a questionable joke into an even bigger conversation online.

The Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman alum, 59, took to X Sunday to comment on a photo of Alcock, 26, dressed as Supergirl with several ear piercings visible.

X user @wtfahhh0 kicked off the conversation with a comic-book question:

“Wait… if Supergirl’s skin is bulletproof, how does she have ear piercings?”

And Cain responded with a snarky thinking-face emoji:

In DC Comic lore, Supergirl's skin is generally portrayed as functionally impenetrable to conventional weapons such as bullets and knives. Like Superman, her Kryptonian physiology becomes extraordinarily durable under Earth's yellow sun.

The catch? The ear-piercing mystery already has an answer.

In 2025's Superman, Kara's cousin Kal-El explains that she has been weakening her powers. Because Kryptonians draw their abilities from a yellow sun, exposure to a red sun temporarily strips away those powers—including their near invulnerability.

Last year, producer James Gunn offered a straightforward explanation:

“As explained in Superman, the same way she gets drunk, she goes to a planet with a red sun. Not to mention, she was raised on a chunk of Krypton, so didn’t even experience superpowers until her teens.”

Unfortunately, the discussion didn't stay focused on comic-book physics for long.

User @BigApeBooks followed up with a photo of Cha-Ka from the 1970s series Land of the Lost and remarked:

“And why does she look like this guy?”

So much for the fascinating discussion about how Supergirl got her ears pierced.

Not to be outdone, Cain jumped back into the thread:

Dang it... I laughed 😅

— Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) June 8, 2026

That reply generated criticism across X and Reddit, where screenshots of the exchange quickly spread. Many readers argued that mocking Alcock's appearance was a strange look for Cain, who not only played Superman in the 1990s but later appeared as Dr. Jeremiah Danvers on CW’s Supergirl, who was Kara Zor-El's adoptive father.

The criticism was amplified by Cain's frequent attacks on James Gunn's DC Universe, making his comments about the franchise's newest Girl of Steel an even bigger online talking point.

One social media user pushed back on the criticism directed at Alcock:

“She is like the most conventionally attractive woman ever. We can’t win.”

Since Sunday, Cain has continued engaging with the conversation online. The actor has replied to or reposted dozens of posts related to the thread while also sharing content criticizing Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner and praising President Donald Trump's appearance at Monday's NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden.

His comments about Alcock's appearance, however, were far less well received:













































The backlash comes as Alcock prepares to headline her first solo outing as Kara Zor-El. The upcoming Supergirl film follows the hero after a ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, sending her on an interstellar mission of vengeance and justice alongside an unlikely companion.

Catch the final trailer here:

- YouTube IMAX

Industry projections estimate that Supergirl could open to roughly $55 million domestically during its opening weekend. The film also introduces Jason Momoa's long-awaited debut as Lobo.

Alcock previously reflected on the personal connection she felt to Kara's journey:

“My personal experience of being Milly mirrored Kara’s experience, which was ‘Hide. Run away. Pretend it’s not happening'… And then you have to face it to heal a part of yourself that you’ve been neglecting."

Alcock is quickly ascending as one of DC Studios' biggest rising stars. The actor is expected to return as Supergirl in the upcoming 2027 film Man of Tomorrow and is also attached to the projects Thumb and Hot Mother.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow flies into theaters on June 26.