Skip to content

Musician Phoebe Bridgers Announced That Her Upcoming Tour Will Be Completely Phone-Free—And Fans Are Divided

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Dean Cain Ripped After Making Rude Comment About 'Supergirl' Star Milly Alcock's Appearance

Dean Cain (left) faced backlash after laughing at social media posts mocking Supergirl star Milly Alcock's (right) appearance.
Cara Robbins/Getty Images for Family Film and TV Awards; Warner Bros. Pictures

Former TV Superman Dean Cain sparked backlash after joining a troll on X to mock Supergirl star Milly Alcock's looks.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossJun 10, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio

Dean Cain saw a cruel post making fun of Milly Alcock and apparently thought, "You know what this needs? Me." The MAGA-named "ICE Superman" actor is drawing backlash after publicly laughing at a post targeting the Supergirl star's appearance, turning what was already a questionable joke into an even bigger conversation online.

The Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman alum, 59, took to X Sunday to comment on a photo of Alcock, 26, dressed as Supergirl with several ear piercings visible.

X user @wtfahhh0 kicked off the conversation with a comic-book question:

“Wait… if Supergirl’s skin is bulletproof, how does she have ear piercings?”

And Cain responded with a snarky thinking-face emoji:

In DC Comic lore, Supergirl's skin is generally portrayed as functionally impenetrable to conventional weapons such as bullets and knives. Like Superman, her Kryptonian physiology becomes extraordinarily durable under Earth's yellow sun.

The catch? The ear-piercing mystery already has an answer.

In 2025's Superman, Kara's cousin Kal-El explains that she has been weakening her powers. Because Kryptonians draw their abilities from a yellow sun, exposure to a red sun temporarily strips away those powers—including their near invulnerability.

Last year, producer James Gunn offered a straightforward explanation:

“As explained in Superman, the same way she gets drunk, she goes to a planet with a red sun. Not to mention, she was raised on a chunk of Krypton, so didn’t even experience superpowers until her teens.”

Unfortunately, the discussion didn't stay focused on comic-book physics for long.

User @BigApeBooks followed up with a photo of Cha-Ka from the 1970s series Land of the Lost and remarked:

“And why does she look like this guy?”

So much for the fascinating discussion about how Supergirl got her ears pierced.

Not to be outdone, Cain jumped back into the thread:

That reply generated criticism across X and Reddit, where screenshots of the exchange quickly spread. Many readers argued that mocking Alcock's appearance was a strange look for Cain, who not only played Superman in the 1990s but later appeared as Dr. Jeremiah Danvers on CW’s Supergirl, who was Kara Zor-El's adoptive father.

The criticism was amplified by Cain's frequent attacks on James Gunn's DC Universe, making his comments about the franchise's newest Girl of Steel an even bigger online talking point.

One social media user pushed back on the criticism directed at Alcock:

“She is like the most conventionally attractive woman ever. We can’t win.”

Since Sunday, Cain has continued engaging with the conversation online. The actor has replied to or reposted dozens of posts related to the thread while also sharing content criticizing Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner and praising President Donald Trump's appearance at Monday's NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden.

His comments about Alcock's appearance, however, were far less well received:












The backlash comes as Alcock prepares to headline her first solo outing as Kara Zor-El. The upcoming Supergirl film follows the hero after a ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, sending her on an interstellar mission of vengeance and justice alongside an unlikely companion.

Catch the final trailer here:

- YouTubeIMAX

Industry projections estimate that Supergirl could open to roughly $55 million domestically during its opening weekend. The film also introduces Jason Momoa's long-awaited debut as Lobo.

Alcock previously reflected on the personal connection she felt to Kara's journey:

“My personal experience of being Milly mirrored Kara’s experience, which was ‘Hide. Run away. Pretend it’s not happening'… And then you have to face it to heal a part of yourself that you’ve been neglecting."

Alcock is quickly ascending as one of DC Studios' biggest rising stars. The actor is expected to return as Supergirl in the upcoming 2027 film Man of Tomorrow and is also attached to the projects Thumb and Hot Mother.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow flies into theaters on June 26.

Latest News

In a British GQ article, Idris Elba discussed the realities of becoming 007.
Entertainment

Idris Elba Just Explained Why He Doesn't Think A Black James Bond Is A 'Realistic Thing'—And It's Pretty Depressing

Bowen Yang on Variety's 'Actors on Actors'
Celebrities

Bowen Yang Sparks Debate After Revealing That He Left 'SNL' Because He Felt Like He Was Only There As 'Seasoning'

Michael Knowles and James Barr
LGBTQ

MAGA Commentator Dragged After Insisting To Gay Comedian That He Doesn't Have G-Spot 'In His Bum'

Screenshot of Neil DeGrasse Tyson
Science & Health

Neil DeGrasse Tyson Shares Powerful History Lesson In Viral Rant About Anti-Vaxxers—And He's Spot On

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Screenshots of Lance Gooden and Jasmine Crockett
Rumble

Jasmine Crockett Has Epic Response After MAGA Rep. Confuses Her With Female Colleague

Texas Democratic Representative Jasmine Crockett had a snappy response during a House Judiciary Committee hearing after her GOP colleague, fellow Texan Lance Gooden, attempted to call her out only to confuse her with Vermont Democratic Representative Becca Balint.

The House Judiciary Committee hearing, titled "The Southern Poverty Law Center: Manufacturing Hate, Part II," was convened to examine allegations in a federal indictment claiming that the Southern Poverty Law Center secretly paid more than $3 million to informants operating within extremist organizations, including the Ku Klux Klan.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Brooke Rollins and Roger Marshall
CNBC; Newsmax

MAGA Politicians Get Blunt Factcheck After Trying To Blame Biden For Screwworm Emergency In Texas

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and Kansas Republican Senator Roger Marshall were called out after blaming a rise in screwworm infections in Texas cattle on former President Joe Biden—even though it was President Donald Trump's administration that cut funding for programs that track the parasite.

Earlier, the Department of Agriculture announced that a case of New World Screwworm—a flesh-eating parasitic fly—has been detected in a three-week-old calf near La Pryor, Texas, about 30 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border. The discovery marks the parasite's arrival in the U.S. after it spread northward through Central America and Mexico over recent years.

Keep ReadingShow less
Morgan Wallen throwing security guard's cell phone across stage
@nhoop34/TikTok

Morgan Wallen Sparks Controversy After Grabbing Phone From Security Guard And Throwing It Across The Stage During Concert

Country singer Morgan Wallen's rage against inanimate objects continued earlier this week during his show in Pittsburgh.

While working the stage during one of his songs, Wallen paced back and forth, lightly interacting with the crowd while regularly turning his attention back to one side of the stage.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Randy Fine
Newsmax

MAGA Rep. Dragged After Bizarrely Claiming Democratic Voters Went Dumpster Diving For Ballots To Rig California Primary

Florida Republican Representative Randy Fine was widely mocked after claiming during a Newsmax interview that Democratic voters in California went dumpster diving for discarded ballots to rig the primary election.

Republicans have alleged fraud took place but many of the fraud allegations appear to stem from a misunderstanding of how California counts votes, particularly the time required to complete the process.

Keep ReadingShow less
Savannah Guthrie
@jennasheinelle/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie Opens Up About What She Tells Her Kids Amid Her Mom's Disappearance In Emotional 'Today' Clip

Some say that parenting is an impossible job, with an unending list of decisions and possible missteps, but parenting might feel uniquely impossible to someone in Savannah Guthrie's position.

Guthrie's mother, 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, went missing from her home at the end of January. Her absence was first noted when she did not appear at church service that Sunday. One of her doors was discovered ajar and a single image of a blurry figure was caught on camera, and there's been no sign of her or her whereabouts since.

Keep ReadingShow less