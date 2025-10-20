MAGA Influencer Dragged After Claiming That Only 'Single Gay Males' Live In Cities

Will Chamberlain, a MAGA minion who works for a Republican-aligned legal group, claimed suburban living is where all the good families live, rather than cities.
While that notion has been around since redlining and "White flight," Chamberlain's "those people" aren't BIPOC. No, Chamberlain's claim revolved around something else that seems to often makes conservatives squirm—or, at least, closeted conservatives. He claimed cities are full of...gay men.
An account that focuses on mass transit posted:
"In an extreme example, the inner core of Tokyo is 23% smaller than Charlotte, NC, and houses 9.05 million more people. Our cities are not full, and they are where we need to focus growth."
@the_transit_guy, a.k.a. Hayden, posts a lot about America's lack of mass transit, especially trains.
In response to one such post, Chamberlain reposted @the_transit_guy's post on X, with the caption:
"1) Some of us like suburban living because we are married with children and not single gay males"
"2) If you want people to live in dense urban neighborhoods like the Japanese you need to be as tough on crime as the Japanese and as restrictive about immigration as the Japanese"
Chamberlain clearly missed the purpose of the posts—advocacy for a more robust train system to and in cities in the United States—or simply ignored it to make a homophobic post.
Either way, his claim got pushback from people who were urban and suburban, single and married, and homosexual and heterosexual.
Chamberlain did have a decidedly different take than most of the other conservatives in the comments on @the_transit_guy's post.
And most of Chamberlain's own followers opted to skip homophobia to focus on racism.
Chamberlain kept the racism light in his initial post, but really leaned into it in the comments when it was clear his fellow conservatives weren't as responsive to homophobia.
At least he knows how to pivot to pander effectively.