TikTok Influencer Ordered To Pay A Whopping $1.75 Million After Flaunting Affair And Breaking Up A Marriage

When people judge someone for having an affair, they usually set aside a certain amount of malice, specifically for the affair partner who involved themselves in someone else's marriage or long-term relationship.
But there's a special type of rage and judgment reserved for affair partners who appear to revel in breaking up someone's marriage and even flaunt their behavior in some way. The affair itself is already disrespectful enough, but flaunting it takes it to another level.
TikToker and social media influencer Brenay Kennard of North Carolina definitely took things to the next level as "the other woman" when she not only was open about the fact that she was knowingly participating in an affair with a married man, Timothy Montague, but also advertised that affair in numerous TikTok videos and livestreams.
Word of the affair, of course, got out, resulting in the divorce of Timothy Montague and his wife, Akira Montague.
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
The situation started when Kennard stayed in the Montagues' home for several weeks while her marriage to Devon Mayo dissolved, resulting in Mayo filing for divorce. Akira Montague was Kennard's best friend, and Timothy Montague was Kennard's soon-to-be ex-husband's cousin.
During her stay in the home, Kennard began to push boundaries by involving Timothy Montague in some of her TikTok videos. She also used information that his wife told her in confidence to build rapport with her future affair partner, allowing her to have more intimate conversations with him sooner.
Akira Montague soon discovered proof of the affair in her home and, of course, online, and she sued Kennard for "alienation of affection" as well as "criminal conversation." North Carolina is one of the few U.S. states that still allow for civil lawsuits over affairs and other actions that might lead to divorce.
Montague initially sued for $3.5 million, and Kennard was eventually ordered to pay $1.5 million for alienation of affection and $250,000 for criminal conversation, for a total of $1.75 million.
The courtroom, filled with Montague's friends and family, erupted in applause and a standing ovation when the results were announced.
Viewers were shocked by how much money Montague was awarded for Kennard's actions.
The applause for Brenay Kennard facing justice for her actions was heard throughout the courtroom and across social media as viewers, for once, watched an affair couple face consequences that might actually teach them not to do this again.
Though it takes two people to create an affair, there's something particularly disrespectful about flaunting it online and expecting the offline world to remain the same.