Idris Elba Just Explained Why He Doesn't Think A Black James Bond Is A 'Realistic Thing'—And It's Pretty Depressing

For more than a decade, Idris Elba has been one of the most popular fan-cast choices to play James Bond. But in a new interview, the British actor suggested that racism—not a lack of talent, interest, or fan support—helped make the prospect of a Black 007 feel unrealistic from the start.

Speaking with British GQ, Elba offered an unvarnished take on why the long-running Bond rumors never amounted to anything more than speculation.

Looking back on years of being linked to 007, Elba revealed:

“It was never legit. It was always just a rumour…”

The idea of Elba taking over the iconic role gained traction following the 2008 U.S. presidential election, after Daniel Craig suggested that Barack Obama's victory signaled the world might be ready for a Black Bond.

Explaining why he felt the role was never truly on the table, Elba said:

“I’ve always felt that it’s not a realistic thing. James Bond was written how he was written for a reason. But I was complimented by it.”

Created by British author Ian Fleming in 1953, Bond has been portrayed exclusively by white actors throughout the franchise's history. Since Sean Connery first appeared as the British spy in 1962's Dr. No, the role has also been played by George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig.

Craig's 15-year run as Bond, which ended with 2021's No Time to Die, also narrowed any realistic window for Elba to take over the role. Even so, many fans continued to champion Elba as the ideal successor.

According to Elba, however, race remained an unavoidable part of the discussion:

“And also, I think, in realistic terms, some markets just don’t go for that. Bond is big all over the world. And [audiences] won’t [all] go for a Black male, an African male, playing Bond. That’s not what they like in their culture. Period.”

Elba's comments arrive amid ongoing conversations about race and casting in major franchises. Most recently, Paapa Essiedu's casting as Severus Snape in HBO's upcoming Harry Potter series prompted backlash from some corners of the internet, with much of the criticism centering on the decision to cast a Black actor in a role previously portrayed by the late Alan Rickman.

While Elba acknowledged that fictional characters can evolve, he argued that Bond's appeal is in the fantasy:

“Bond is so unrealistic, so a hint of reality is good, but let’s not try and make it woke. I think you’ve got to be pure to what it is: escapism. Don’t try and answer the world’s taste. Just be Bond.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Elba reflected on the unpredictable nature of his career. He said he once imagined following a path similar to Sidney Poitier's, focusing primarily on dramatic acting, but instead found himself moving between television, blockbuster films, music, and directing.

The actor directed the 2018 crime drama Yardie and is currently developing an adaptation of This Is How It Goes, a play he performed in at London's Donmar Warehouse in 2005. Ironically, Elba is currently playing Man-At-Arms in the upcoming Masters of the Universe film, a character historically depicted as white.

When asked about the casting, he brushed off concerns:

"Talk about recasting! I was a bit conscious about it. But then I was like, What are you talking about?! Man-At-Arms could be any colour! He’s got green legs, for God’s sake!”

Elba's comments about Bond—and particularly his use of the word "woke" —have already generated discussion online.

And X users didn't hold back:













































Separately, Elba was recently knighted in the King's Honours . Elaborating on the honor, Elba said:

"I got it for services to young people, and I was thinking, 'Hang on a minute, that's great, but I've been acting for 30 years!' It is actually a great honor, and my mum is so pleased."

Elba received the honor for his contributions to drama and youth advocacy, including his work with the Elba Hope Foundation, which he co-founded with his wife, Sabrina Elba, in 2022. Those efforts remain a major part of the legacy he continues to build, whether he ever plays James Bond or not.