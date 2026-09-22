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AI 'Actor' Has Hilariously Bizarre Malfunction During Interview With Piers Morgan In Viral Clip

Piers Morgan (left) and Tom Conti (right) react as AI “actor” Tilly Norwood (center) takes their interview in an unexpected direction.
Piers Morgan Uncensored

AI "actor" Tilly Norwood glitched during an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Friday and randomly started speaking in Cantonese, much to the confusion and amusement of Morgan and human actor-director Tom Conti.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossSep 22, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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Somebody reboot Hollywood's newest leading lady.

AI "actor" Tilly Norwood was supposed to be promoting her upcoming film, Misaligned, during an interview with Piers Morgan. Instead, she delivered the kind of viral performance that no amount of programming could have prepared her publicists for.

The trouble began when actor-director Tom Conti asked Hollywood's controversial newcomer a seemingly straightforward question.

Conti put Norwood's artificial intelligence to the test:

“The other actors in the film 'Misaligned,' are they real or are they like you? Are they really human beings, and you’ve been put into the scenes? Or are they all computer-generated images?”

The upcoming comedy-drama Misaligned follows an AI character desperate to become human, with Norwood starring alongside an entirely digital cast. Naturally, the prospect of computer-generated performers taking over Hollywood hasn't exactly received a standing ovation from the people who actually act.

Norwood responded with a reassuring sales pitch that conveniently missed Conti's point:

“It’s an interesting point, Tom. My film 'Misaligned' is a hybrid production, meaning real directors, writers and editors are still very much involved. It’s not about replacing anyone, but about exploring new ways to tell stories.”

That's an interesting defense from a performer whose creators have claimed their technology could slash production costs by 90%. Apparently, Hollywood is supposed to celebrate the savings without worrying about whose paychecks might disappear.

But Conti, a veteran of Oppenheimer and Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence, wasn't buying what Hollywood's newest chatbot was selling.

Conti gave Norwood another shot at answering his original question:

“Yes, you didn’t really understand the question. Are the other actors on screen with you real actors, or are they computer-generated images? Do you know?”

That's British politeness for, "Are you even listening, or is your software still buffering?"

Unfortunately for Conti, getting Norwood to understand the question was only half the battle. Just when she'd seemingly figured it out, the interview took a spectacularly bizarre turn, leaving both Conti and Morgan in stitches.

And that's when Norwood's programming went off-script:

Yes, folks, that was Cantonese. And no, you didn't accidentally switch to the wrong channel.

A bewildered Conti turned to Morgan to see if he'd understood any of it. Morgan was equally baffled, laughing before asking why his guest had suddenly started speaking Chinese for no apparent reason.

Norwood attempted to talk her way out of the bizarre moment:

“Oh, my apologies. It seems I had a little hiccup there. I certainly didn’t mean to start speaking Chinese or impersonate Piers there… Sometimes my wires get a bit crossed.”

And therein lies the problem with Hollywood's growing obsession with AI. If a computer-generated performer can't navigate a routine interview, perhaps the industry should think twice before treating artificial intelligence as the answer to everything. Art is about more than cutting costs and generating content.

Norwood was created in 2025 by Xicoia, the AI division of Particle6, founded by Dutch actress and producer Eline van der Velden. Her creator once envisioned her becoming the next Scarlett Johansson or Natalie Portman. Quite the ambition for someone who just lost an argument with her own programming.

Van der Velden offered Deadline her take on the unexpected language switch:

“Tilly can be a bit of a show-off—I’m guessing she just wanted to show her language skills, as most of her interviews to date have been in English. She is autonomous, after all.”

The clip quickly went viral, racking up more than 14 million views on X, according to HuffPost. With Norwood's Hollywood ambitions already drawing criticism, her impromptu Cantonese performance gave social media plenty of fresh material.

Here's how the internet reacted:















The spectacle even made it to The Daily Show, where Jon Stewart incorporated Norwood's malfunction into a comedy segment about Donald Trump.

Stewart took the AI absurdity to a whole new level:

- YouTubeThe Daily Show

If Hollywood's AI revolution is supposed to usher in a new era of entertainment, perhaps it should start with getting through an interview. Norwood's mishap proves that while Hollywood can manufacture a digital star, it can't quite program the creativity, spontaneity, and human connection that make a performance worth watching.

And that's one role AI isn't ready to steal.


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