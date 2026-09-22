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Tom Cruise Reveals What He And Taylor Swift Were Talking About At Chiefs Game: 'She's A Genius'

Tom Cruise; Taylor Swift
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Digger star Tom Cruise opened up to Jimmy Fallon about what he and pop star Taylor Swift talked about while they sat next to each other at a recent Kansas City Chiefs game—and he only had high praise.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebySep 22, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
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Tom Cruise isn't just a Hollywood icon. He's also apparently a Swiftie.

During a recent visit to The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to promote his new film Digger, Cruise revealed exactly what he thinks of Taylor Swift after the two were spied chatting at a Kansas City Chiefs game.

The Chiefs, of course, are the NFL team Swift's husband Travis Kelce plays for, and Swift has been a fixture in the stands for the past couple seasons.

Fans immediately began speculating about what she and Cruise might have been talking about at the game between the Chiefs and Broncos after they were spotted chatting.

Cruise was quick to praise the singer as he relayed their conversation to Fallon, calling out everything from her knowledge of sports to her "genius" at making records.

He told Fallon:

“She was schooling me on football. For real! She was bringing the football.”

He also told Fallon:

"She knew nothing about football when she met Travis."

And of course, as it would, the conversation quickly turned to Swift's music. Cruise was unsparing in his priase there, too.

He told Fallon:

“First of all, she’s a genius. I’ve been following her since she was a kid..."
"...She is a brilliant writer also, by the way. Brilliant musician. Director, very skilled."

But they talked about more than music. Cruise went on to say:

“We talk about music and movies. And she’s funny. She’s got such a great sense of humor."

Sounds like the two hit it off! Although this isn't the pair's first interaction: Cruise was one of the many celebrities who attended Swift and Kelce's July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Cruise attended despite the fact that it was also his 64th birthday, and from the sounds of it, hanging out with her at the game was every bit as glamorous.

He told Fallon.

“Everybody there, all their friends, they’re a beautiful couple and magical in their own right."

On social media, Swifties were of course hanging on every word of Cruise's glimpse into his night out at the game with Swift.







But of course given Cruise's high rank in a certain controversial spiritual organization, there were A LOT of jokes too.



Cruise also recently appeared on Travis and Jason Kelce's podcast New Heights, where the conversation continued with the Kelces revealing what Travis and Taylor talked about on their first date: namely what it was like for the brothers to be "boxing each other on the field."

The Kelces couldn't help but laugh about Swift's ignorance about football at the time, but Travis confirmed that she's on it now:

“She sees the flags coming in. Like, ‘Oh, that might be a defensive hold.’ Like, ‘What’d you say, sweetie?’ She’s like, ‘That’s encroachment.’ I’m like, ‘You know what that is?’ She’s on it now. She got fully engulfed in it.”

Match made in heaven, from the sounds of it.

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