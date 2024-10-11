Taylor Swift Praised After Quietly Donating A Staggering Sum To Feed Hurricane Victims

Taylor Swift donated $5 million to help with relief efforts under way for those impacted by hurricanes Helene and Milton in the Southeastern U.S.
Hurricane Helene hit Florida’s Big Bend on September 26, causing hundreds of deaths. Hurricane Milton followed on October 10, making landfall near Siesta Key, Florida.
Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot thanked Swift for the donation. The money will provide food, clean water, and supplies to those in need and will support families as they work to rebuild after the storms.
Swift has a history of charitable giving and also donated to local causes during her Eras Tour.
People were impressed by her philanthropic spirit.
Folks were proud to be Swifties because they have faith in her generosity.
Fans addressed the haters in the room.
Commenters admitted to liking only one billionaire: Swift.
Swift is on tour in the U.S. and Canada for the rest of the year.