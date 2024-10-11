Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Taylor Swift Praised After Quietly Donating A Staggering Sum To Feed Hurricane Victims

Taylor Swift
Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

The pop star is giving back with a $5 million donation to Feeding America to help aid the victims of Hurricanes Helene and Milton—and fans are praising her generosity.

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsOct 11, 2024
Joanna Edwards
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist. Her main passion is writing, followed shortly by percussion, mediocre watercolor painting and scuba diving. A New Englander currently displaced to the South, she waits patiently for winter and its more reasonable weather.
See Full Bio

Taylor Swift donated $5 million to help with relief efforts under way for those impacted by hurricanes Helene and Milton in the Southeastern U.S.

Hurricane Helene hit Florida’s Big Bend on September 26, causing hundreds of deaths. Hurricane Milton followed on October 10, making landfall near Siesta Key, Florida.

Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot thanked Swift for the donation. The money will provide food, clean water, and supplies to those in need and will support families as they work to rebuild after the storms.

Swift has a history of charitable giving and also donated to local causes during her Eras Tour.

People were impressed by her philanthropic spirit.


Folks were proud to be Swifties because they have faith in her generosity.



Fans addressed the haters in the room.

Commenters admitted to liking only one billionaire: Swift.


Swift is on tour in the U.S. and Canada for the rest of the year.

Latest News

Screenshot of Barack Obama; Donald Trump
2024 Election

Barack Obama Slams Trump For Hurricane Relief Lies In Emotional Plea To Republicans

Ed Helms; Donald Trump
2024 Election

Ed Helms Rips Trump With Hilariously Brutal Comparison To His Character From 'The Office'

More from People/taylor-swift

Mike Duggan; Screenshot of Donald Trump
Adam J. Dewey/Anadolu via Getty Images; @Acyn/X

Trump Just Insulted Detroit While Speaking In Detroit—And The Mayor Fired Back

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan fired back at former President Donald Trump after Trump insulted his home city by saying Vice President Kamala Harris would make the U.S. "like Detroit"—while speaking in Detroit.

Trump made the remark during a rambling speech at the Detroit Economic Club, saying:

Keep ReadingShow less
Two people on coffee date
Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦/Unsplash

People Divulge The Worst Things A Date Ever Said To Them

It's not a huge revelation that the people you meet online through various dating apps can be very different in person.

Corresponding with a person that strikes your fancy on apps allows time to process and generate engaging conversation to keep a potential date interested.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kourtney Kardashian
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian Hit With Backlash Over NSFW Inflatable Skeleton Halloween Display

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian sparked backlash with a photo of her NSFW Halloween decoration that appeared to be taken outside her home.

The oldest Kardashian arranged two inflatable skeletons in a position with one atop the other.

Keep ReadingShow less
Image of flooding amidst Hurricane Milton; @BrianBowman2334's Tweet
Joe Raedle/Getty Images; @BrianBowman2334

Viral Photo Of Florida Man's House Strapped To The Ground Ahead Of Hurricane Milton Sparks Debate

Just days ago, right after people started to return to their homes from Hurricane Helene, Florida residents were warned of the eminent arrival of Hurricane Milton, then charted as a Category Five and potentially unprecedented hurricane.

Because of the projected severity of the storm, many evacuated from their homes, navigating inland or out of the state entirely.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of pilots in "Miss Piggy" and the eye of Hurricane Milton
Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Rannenberg, NOAA Corps; WHAS11/YouTube

A Scientist's Ashes Were Dropped Into The Eye Of Hurricane Milton—And People Are In Awe

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) paid tribute to radar scientist and researcher Peter Dodge by dropping his cremated remains from a plane into the eye of Hurricane Milton—and people are in awe.

The flight that carried Dodge's remains was part of research into the storm. A Florida resident, Dodge celebrated 44 years of federal service before his death last year. He had advanced expertise in radar technology and collaborated with the National Hurricane Center and Aircraft Operations Center on land-based and airborne radar research, according to the NOAA meteorological laboratory.

Keep ReadingShow less