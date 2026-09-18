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New Photos Of Trump On Air Force One Seemingly Reveal His Alarming Plans For The Kennedy Center

Donald Trump
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

A Getty photographer captured several photos of President Trump looking at what appeared to be a poster board presentation about the future of the Kennedy Center after his MAGA board decided to close the performing arts center following a judge's ruling that Trump can't add his name to it.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 18, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Viral photos of President Donald Trump have sparked alarm after they were captured by a Getty photographer, showing President Donald Trump looking at what appeared to be a posterboard presentation about the future of the Kennedy Center.

Only a small portion of the poster board could be seen, but the legible text suggested a connection to the Kennedy Center and included the word “DEMOLISH." The images were captured by Getty Images photographer Brendan Smialowski.

The White House declined to immediately comment on what was written on the poster board. The speculation began after Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte was seen carrying poster boards while accompanying Trump and other officials on Wednesday night about Air Force One.

You can see the images below.

Donald Trump reviewing Kennedy Center demolition presentation Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump reviewing Kennedy Center demolition presentation Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump reviewing Kennedy Center demolition presentation Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The images began making the rounds after Trump-installed members of the board of the iconic performing arts venue announced their decision to shut down the organization entirely following a judge's ruling that Trump's name can't be added to the building.

Last month, the Trump administration said in a new court filing that the Kennedy Center "will be required to be taken down" if Trump's name isn't allowed to be added along with his other desired renovations for the building.

The board of trustees voted to add Trump’s name to the building again, this time with a qualification: the proposed inscription would read, “The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Restored and Renovated by President Donald J. Trump.”

The board said the wording would be used only if a renovation fundraising campaign reaches $100 million in donations. They signaled the Kennedy Center’s plaza would also be renamed in Trump’s honor. The organization previously said it will not attempt to put Trump’s name back on the building’s facade to give the courts time to consider the legal challenge then under review.

But now the board has voted to shut the venue down, citing financial reasons and the name dispute. The announcement came after Christopher R. Cooper, a federal judge, denied the final attempt to change the organization's name. Cooper said Trump and his allies had played “linguistic gymnastics” and been “play[ing] word games” in clear defiance of "common sense."

But after the ruling, Trump continued to argue that the renovation hinges on the naming dispute. He said the $257 million reconstruction project could not move forward unless the D.C. Circuit ruled in favor of the board’s naming plan.

Trump added that if the ruling went against him and was not overturned by the Supreme Court, “the Reconstruction and the Renovation of The Kennedy Center will not take place.”

Trump also told reporters that the venue will "end up being ripped down" if he doesn't get assurances that his name will be displayed on the building:

“For me to go and fix it...and then have to subsidize it for years to come...I think that the Trump administration should certainly have recognition. Because frankly if we don’t do that, it’s going to close, it’ll end up being ripped down.”

You can hear what he said in the video below.

The images quickly spread online, triggering fears that the landmark cultural institution could face demolition and sparking anger and alarm in the process.



Ohio Democratic Representative Joyce Beatty, the Kennedy Center board member who previously won a lawsuit removing Trump’s name from the institution and continues to fight in court to preserve the center as a memorial to former President John F. Kennedy, warned in a new court filing that Trump was seen reviewing a placard that appeared to read “Kennedy Center DEMOLISHED.”

She argued that the incident suggests Trump’s allies may be actively weighing the possibility of tearing down the landmark cultural venue. Beatty’s latest legal filing prompted Cooper on Thursday to require the Trump-aligned board to provide at least 30 days’ written notice before pursuing any effort to demolish the Kennedy Center’s main structure.

The filing was submitted shortly before the administration’s deadline to respond to Beatty’s emergency motion challenging what she described as the unlawful closure of the Kennedy Center by Trump-backed board members. Beatty contended that their actions may violate an existing court order.

In her filing, she emphasized the urgency of the matter, stating that she wanted both the court and the defendants to be informed of the newly surfaced information before the administration’s scheduled response.

The administration, however, rejected Beatty’s claims in its response, arguing that it remains fully compliant with court orders and that the center’s temporary closure does not constitute an emergency. Officials maintained that the greater concern is the potential risk to visitors, employees, and performers if the venue were to remain fully operational before additional safety assessments are completed.

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