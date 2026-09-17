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Veteran LA News Anchor In Tears After Learning Colleague Perished In Helicopter Crash In Heartbreaking Video

Veteran LA News Anchor In Tears After Learning Colleague Perished In Helicopter Crash In Heartbreaking Video
Key News Network/YouTube; NBCLA/YouTube

KNBC's Robert Kovacik was seen wiping away tears after learning that two of his colleagues died after their news helicopter crashed in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebySep 17, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
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TV news reporters are trained not to cry—they wouldn't be able to report the news otherwise. But some tragedies are simply too much for even the steeliest among us.

Case in point, Los Angeles KNBC reporter Robert Kovacik, who was seen wiping away tears after two of his colleagues perished in a helicopter crash in LA this week.

Reporter Eliana Moreno and pilot George Marciniw were covering a bus collision in the LA neighborhood of Chatworth, in the San Fernando Valley, when their chopper crashed Tuesday.

In the aftermath, Kovacik was seen sitting in a police car overcome with emotion.

Kovacik, a veteran Los Angeles reporter of more than 20 years, had been reporting on the tragic crash that killed his colleagues, whom he'd worked with since 2023.

Moreno and Marciniw had been work partners for most of their tenure, reportedly flying "hundreds of hours" together according to NBC.

On a break from filming, Kovacik was unable to maintain his usual onscreen reserve.

A third victim was also identified the following day, pedestrian Edy Gutierrez Mejia.

From the scene, Kovacik spoke about how the community and first responders had come together in the wake of the crash.

"...As we deal with this day of dueling tragedies here in Chatsworth, we were just getting ready to come on air for the NBC 4 news at 7:00 tonight and we were there."

“Colleen and Carolyn, we are surrounded by this community…members of the media and colleagues from across Southern California, as well as the LAFD and the LAPD and members of the city all coming together tonight.”

Kovacik then struggled not to cry on-air. With watery eyes, he signed off:

“In Chatsworth, I’m Robert Kovacik. Let’s go back to you.”

It was shortly thereafter he was seen crying in the police car.

Viewers who watched Moreno and Marciniw's chopper live stream noticed the helicopter seemed to be struggling, with noises coming from the engine.

In one part, Moreno could be heard saying "Uh oh" before telling Marciniw to "pull" and anxiously asking, "What? You can't pull up?" The live stream footage then appeared to shake before cutting out.

- YouTubeyoutu.be


On social media, people applauded Kovacik's reporting and extended their condolences to Moreno's and Marciniw's families and all who knew them.






In a statement, Los Angeles' joint NBC and Telemundo affiliates offered their condolences as well, writing:

“We are deeply saddened to share that a helicopter providing aerial news coverage for NBC4 and Telemundo 52 was involved in a fatal accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening."
"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of those who lost their lives.”

It is as yet unknown exactly what happened in the crash, but veteran news helicopter pilot and reporter Zoey Tur posted their suspicions that it was an engine failure that took down Moreno and Marciniw's chopper.

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