U.S. Military Slammed After Taking Eric Trump And His Kids On Military Helicopter Joy Ride In Ireland On Taxpayer Dime

President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump sparked backlash toward the U.S. military after he shared a video of himself and his children getting a ride in a military helicopter while visiting Ireland over the weekend.

Eric Trump and his family joined his father on a state visit to Ireland that also included a trip to the Trump International golf course in County Clare as well as meetings with Irish President Catherine Connolly and Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin.

They all treated it like a vacation—and Eric Trump went so far as to share a video of the helicopter ride over the Irish countryside.

You can see Eric Trump's video below.

All of this is happening on the taxpayer dime—and people were not happy about it.





Eric Trump's display came months after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was called out after announcing in a post on X that he'd taken MAGA musician Kid Rock along for "a ride this morning" in a U.S. Army Apache helicopter.

Kid Rock—real name Robert James Ritchie—was invited by Hegseth to discuss the Iran War and the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz with members of the military and other officials. He was described by Hegseth as a "patriot and a huge supporter of our troops" at a time when the Trump administration is preparing to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the U.S.

Just weeks prior to this, Hegseth called off the US Army investigation after Kid Rock posted a video of an Army Apache helicopter doing a flyby at his Nashville home.

The Army previously said it had launched a review to determine whether any safety rules were violated during the unexpected fly-by. Military aircraft flights are generally carried out as part of routine training rather than at the request of private individuals.

After Kid Rock tweeted about the fly-by, Hegseth announced he had called off the investigation, referring to the pilots as "patriots" while declaring there would be "no punishment" and "no investigation."