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Cory Booker Compares 'Disgrace' Kash Patel To Failed Frat Boy In Epic Rant During Heated Senate Hearing

Kash Patel; Cory Booker
Win McNamee/Getty Images (left and right)

Democratic Senator Cory Booker lost his patience with FBI Director Kash Patel during his testimony in the Senate on Tuesday, and called out both Patel and Congressional Republicans in a mic drop rant.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 16, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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New Jersey Democratic Senator Cory Booker lost his patience with FBI Director Kash Patel during his testimony in the Senate on Tuesday and called him a "disgrace" while also reserving other pointed criticism toward Republicans as a whole.

Booker accused Patel of overseeing the "generational destruction of the nation's premier law enforcement agency" during testimony in which Patel claimed there is "no credible information" to prove the late financer, sex trafficker, and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein trafficked victims to anyone other than himself.

Patel, among other things, also defended the bureau amid accounts from senior officials who said they were purged from the ranks without explanation. And Booker concluded that Patel is little more than a lackey acting on behalf of President Donald Trump.

After pushing back an attempt to curb his questioning from Senator Chuck Grassley—he noted one senator had been allowed "to go two minutes over" during his own line of questioning—Booker said of Patel:

"My concluding remark is we don't have an FBI director, we have a lackey here who is using — and frankly, he's not even a good lackey, he's an incompetent lackey — he's like an 18-year-old kid who wants to join a fraternity that he could never be a member of doing keg stands and chugging with his friends."
"He's an embarrassment to the agency and wouldn't qualify even to be an FBI agent, sir. He won't answer questions for a committee. He insults Democrats here and you don't step in. He has a little book by his side that he literally is using to try to intimidate people in the same way he intimidates reporters."
"He is a disgrace sir and the fact that we are not asking him — in fact demanding him — to answer the most basic oversight questions is a further testimony to — what is bad is not just that we have a rogue FBI agent intimidating reporters bad, what's bad is we have Republicans in the Senate that are enabling him to go without any objective oversight or transparency or accountability." ...
"We as a committee have done what you've done before which is ask him basic questions. He won't even do it in writing. This is a mockery and a sham. We have a rogue agent intimidating the press, violating peoples' First Amendment rights and doing everything the president asks."

Booker then accused Grassley of "not holding this witness in an objective way to answer the questions that are given to him by Democratic senators."

He continued:

"Yet he insults them time and time again. What he did to Senator Walsh should make this whole committee stand up and walk out and sanction this man for speaking to one of my colleagues the way he spoke to them."

He stressed that he has a right to ask Patel about his misuse of the bureau's funds to pay for trips with his girlfriend, a country singer who has previously flown in bureau's private jets, saying:

"Even Senator Whitehouse, who was then sitting in, tried to control this witness who makes everything personal. I have a right to ask questions about how he's spending money on his girlfriend, and yet he stonewalls me or will run on Fox News and talk about any and all these issues."
"This is ridiculous. This is a sham and what's bad is not the person sitting there who is a mockery to the office, what is bad is the people that are enabling him to do so."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Many concurred with Booker's remarks.


At another point, Booker accused Patel of making the country "weaker and less safe" and predicted Patel would not last long in his position as FBI director, remarking:

"I think you're not going to be around long. I think this might be your last oversight hearing, because as much as you supplicate yourself to the will of Donald Trump and not the Constitution of the United States of America, Donald Trump has shown us in his first term, and in this term, he is not loyal to people like you."

Patel angrily responded that Booker's "rant of false information does not bring this country together," a claim Booker dismissed entirely.

Is anyone surprised Patel has made such a mess for himself?

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