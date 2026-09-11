Old Trump Tweet Resurfaces After His Proposal To Give Americans $5k If GOP Wins Midterms—And It's Hypocrisy At Its Richest

President Donald Trump's hypocrisy is on full display once again after an old tweet of his criticizing former president Barack Obama resurfaced following his pledge to give $5,000 "Trump Dividend" checks to every adult American citizen if Republicans maintain control of both the Senate and the House in the upcoming midterm elections.

Democrats have dismissed Trump's proposal as a bribe, and an analysis by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget determined the proposal would cost taxpayers $1.2 trillion at a time when critics are calling for the Trump administration to reel in government spending on various projects during a nationwide affordability crisis.

Trump, however, compared the payments to a corporation’s distributions to shareholders, saying they're representative of “our tremendous strength and success economically.”

You can watch his proposal during his speech below:

As the saying goes, "There's always a tweet"—especially where Trump is concerned. Internet sleuths resurfaced a tweet he wrote criticizing Obama in 2012, mere days before that year's midterm elections:

"Don't let Obama buy the election by handing out unlimited free money to states."

You can see the tweet below.

The mockery was swift.





It didn't take long for Vice President JD Vance to try and walk back Trump's proposal.

When asked for a response, Vance said that the proposed "dividend" should not be paid out to wealthy people. He also suggested the proposal could be paid for with U.S. tariff revenue.

It would ultimately be up to Congress to approve such a payment, noted Associated Press reporters, adding that "the national debt last month topped $40 trillion for the first time." Marc Goldwein, the senior policy director at the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, pointed out that the U.S. is running $2 trillion annual deficits.

Because dividends are typically paid out when companies have a surplus, Goldwein said, "the idea that we’ve had fiscal success is backwards and bordering on laughable." The U.S. does not "have surpluses to give away.”