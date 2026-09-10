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'Love Island' Star's Confession About Feeling Like A Failure For Working At Home Depot At 21 Sparks Social Media Debate

Trinity Tatum at Peacock's "Love Island USA" Season 8 Reunion held at Universal Studios Hollywood.
Katie Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Love Island USA winner Trinity Tatum recently opened up to Flaunt magazine and revealed that she was having a "mental crisis" prior to the show since she was 21 and still working at Home Depot—and it sparked a conversation about the depressing impact social media has had on what younger generations view as "success."

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossSep 10, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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There’s apparently a lot to unpack about what “success” is supposed to look like at 21—and one Love Island USA star just accidentally opened that conversation wide open.

For those who don’t know, Trinity Tatum is one-half of the couple America crowned the winners of Love Island USA Season 8 alongside Bryce Alakai Dettloff. But not too long ago, reality TV fame wasn’t exactly part of her day-to-day life.

The Newport News, Virginia, native lived with her mother and worked regular jobs before making the leap into reality TV, including as a makeup artist and, as she recently revealed, a retail employee at Home Depot.

Tatum reflected on life before Love Island USA:

“It’s such a full-circle moment. A year ago today, I was 21, working at Home Depot, having a mental crisis.”

And it wasn’t necessarily the job itself that had Tatum questioning where she was in life. Instead, she pointed to what she was seeing other people her age flaunt on social media.

She revealed how those comparisons started getting to her:

“I’d cry before going into work because I’d see people my age on social media on yachts, in high-rises, with all these bags and purses, and think, ‘What am I doing wrong? How am I going to get successful?’”

A year later, Tatum’s circumstances have changed dramatically. She won Love Island USA, gained millions of social media followers and landed major brand opportunities, including campaigns with Verizon and Maybelline.

But for Tatum, one of the strangest parts of her newfound fame has been seeing who’s now on the other side of the follow button.

With over 4 million followers, Tatum shared one particularly surreal part of her new reality:

“People I used to follow on Instagram and TikTok are now reaching out saying they love me, and I’m like, ‘You follow me?’”

But there’s also some important context behind Tatum’s relationship with financial success. In a separate interview, she revealed that money wasn’t always secure for her family while she was growing up.

Tatum opened up about her family’s financial struggles to Interview:

“Growing up, I was fortunate to live the life that my mom provided, but also there’ve been times we’ve been close to being homeless, so I really want to give back to families that struggle.”

That background adds another layer to Tatum’s comments. As her Home Depot remarks began circulating online, the conversation quickly grew beyond her personal experience, with users zeroing in on the fact that, at just 21, Tatum felt like she was falling behind because her life didn’t resemble the yachts, high-rises, and designer-filled lifestyles she saw online.

And that struck a bigger nerve, sparking a wider debate over whether social media has completely warped what younger generations believe success is supposed to look like—and how early they’re supposed to achieve it.

Needless to say, people had plenty to say about it:











And if you were wondering whether Tatum caught wind of the debate, the answer is a resounding yes.

The 22-year-old responded to the viral discourse with a TikTok of herself lip-syncing to Lil Durk’s "No Auto Durk," which features the rapper quoting criticism directed at him before repeatedly asking, “What else?”

Check out Tatum’s response below:


@itsmisstatum

Everyday it’s something new 😂😂 #gotouchgrass

But Tatum didn’t completely dismiss the larger conversation surrounding her comments. She also liked a response from someone who argued that the issue goes far beyond one reality star.

The commenter pointed to the broader impact social media can have on young people:

“I LOVE me some Trinity, but I just hate what social media has done to the youth. The fact that a 20-something-year-old thinks they need to be living some jet-setter lifestyle is crazy! This is not a Trinity thing but society as a whole. Ish is sad to see.”

Meanwhile, the internet being the internet, some users went digging through Tatum’s old social media posts and resurfaced a 2021 photo of her aboard a yacht in Dubai. Tatum pushed back on the apparent contradiction, explaining that the photo was taken during a family trip while she was still in high school.

In a strange way, the yacht photo brings the entire conversation full circle. What looks like someone living the dream online may only be a snapshot of a much more complicated reality.

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