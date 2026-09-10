Teen Sparks Debate With Viral Video Listing The Rules Her 'Strict Parents' Have Enforced That Have Made Her An 'Avid Liar'

By now, we've all heard the saying that overly strict parents create sneaky kids, and more and more evidence of this being true is appearing on TikTok.

TikToker Mei, or @meitham, opened up on the platform while doing her makeup for school, claiming that she became a "very avid liar" because of her strict parents.

She gave multiple examples of their restrictiveness in their home, including only charging devices in the kitchen, never her bedroom; not allowing FaceTime and discouraging calls in general; wanting every possible detail about an event before allowing her to attend; and requiring that she carry a bag with an AirTag planted inside of it at all times.

The TikToker found these restrictions to be unjustified, as she felt she was always on her best behavior and also performed very well in school. While she could see these restrictions making sense if she "partied or did drugs," she was simply a high school teen, focusing on her education and trying to maintain her friendships.

Very bluntly, she claimed:

"Because of them, I've become an avid liar. Not a good liar, but a very avid liar."

"Then I get caught [lying] a lot, and the restrictions just keep coming."

Unfortunately, the video has since been deleted by Mei. But many viewers were able comment on it before she did so.

While they understood why Mei was frustrated, fellow TikTokers were divided over the video.

Some completely understood where Mei was coming from and commiserated over having similarly strict parents.

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But others were not convinced, claiming that these restrictions were not what they would call "strict."

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Every generation is going to have its subgroup of "strict parents" or "helicopter parents," and in each generation, that's inevitably going to look different. For Millennials, that may have meant not even being allowed to own a phone while all of their peers were getting their first and second devices, or not being allowed to go out for anything but school.

For late Gen Z teens, that might mean having the device but having strict rules regarding its use.

Either way, strict parenting styles tend to create sneaky and lying children, who are mostly good kids anyway but do whatever they can to appear as "good" as possible to avoid more unnecessary restrictions being placed on them.