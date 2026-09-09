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A 2011 Chris Pratt Tweet Joke About 'Crooked' Cops Just Resurfaced—And Some Fans Think It Hasn't Aged Well

Chris Pratt attends the "Sin Piedad" (Mercy) photocall at Four Seasons Hotel on January 09, 2026 in Madrid, Spain.
Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images

One of Parks & Rec star Chris Pratt's old tweets from 2011 joking about what he'd be like as a cop recently resurfaced—and fans aren't sure what to make of it given his conservative swing in recent years.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossSep 09, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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The internet never forgets, and Chris Pratt’s old tweets apparently aren’t exempt from the rule.

Fifteen years after the Parks and Recreation star shared a joke about the kind of police officer he’d be if acting hadn’t worked out, the post has resurfaced on Reddit—and it’s getting a decidedly mixed reception.

Pratt painted quite the picture of his hypothetical career in law enforcement:

“If I wasn't an actor I'd be a cop. Probably crooked. On the payroll. Turn a blind eye to corruption. Shoot a dude. Plant a gun. The usual.”

For some, there wasn’t much mystery behind the 2011 tweet. At the time, Pratt was best known for playing Andy Dwyer on Parks and Recreation, where his character occasionally adopted the alter ego Burt Macklin, an absurdly over-the-top FBI agent.

Others, however, found the joke harder to separate from the public image Pratt has developed in the years since—and that’s where the resurfaced tweet started generating a much bigger conversation.

Pratt’s religious affiliations have been one source of controversy. Zoe Church founder Chad Veach previously told the New York Times that he modeled the Los Angeles church after Hillsong, which has faced criticism over its stance on LGBTQ issues. Veach also produced a film that referred to “same-sex attraction” as a form of “sexual brokenness.”

That history put Pratt’s association with Zoe Church under scrutiny in 2019, when Elliot Page called out the actor after he discussed his “spiritual side” during a talk show appearance. Retweeting the clip, Page wrote, “but his church is infamously anti-LGBTQ, so maybe address that too?"

Page followed up with a pointed criticism of Pratt’s church affiliation:

“If you are a famous actor and you belong to an organization that hates a certain group of people, don’t be surprised if someone simply wonders why it’s not addressed. Being anti LGBTQ is wrong; there aren’t two sides. The damage it causes is severe. Full stop. Sending love to all.”

The criticism prompted a response from Pratt, who defended Zoe Church on Instagram and insisted that it “opens their doors to absolutely everyone.”

He cited the support he received from the church after his divorce with Anna Faris as an example:

"Despite what the Bible says about divorce, my church community was there for me every step of the way, never judging, just gracefully accompanying me on my walk. They helped me tremendously, offering love and support. It is what I have seen them do for others on countless occasions, regardless of sexual orientation, race, or gender."

That controversy is part of the broader context some Reddit users brought to Pratt’s resurfaced tweet, arguing that his public record over the past 15 years makes the “crooked cop" joke land differently today. Others pushed back, maintaining that the post was clearly satire from his Parks and Recreation era and shouldn’t be retroactively treated as something more serious.

The resurfaced post left users divided:

u/PonchoHobo/Reddit

u/GroltonIsTheDog/Reddit

u/Rajion/Reddit

u/AWorldwithoutSin/Reddit

u/Upstairs_Bat5752/Reddit

u/Specific_Sweet3312/Reddit

u/lavenderbl0d/Reddit

u/mrdangerzone/Reddit

u/Background-Air-8611/Reddit

u/AccessHollywoo/Reddit

u/late_afternoon_owl/Reddit

u/Relevant-Peach3997/Reddit

There was one more detail some users pointed to when arguing that Pratt’s tweet had aged poorly: the controversy surrounding his older brother, Solano County Sheriff’s Sergeant Daniel “Cully” Pratt.

In 2021, an Open Vallejo investigation reported that Daniel posted a wooden carving on social media containing imagery associated with the Three Percenters, an anti-government extremist movement.

Solano County Sheriff Thomas Ferrara defended Daniel and the other employees named in the investigation at the time:

“ I want to be clear – the employees targeted in this article all serve this agency and this community with passion and dedication. I am not aware of one instance where any of these employees acted in a manner that was portrayed in this article... Our office denounces any extremist organization."

For some commenters, the revelation added another uncomfortable layer of hindsight to Chris Pratt’s 2011 joke about being a corrupt cop. Others maintained that nothing about the years since changes what they see as an obvious Parks and Recreation-era joke.

Either way, a tweet that might have disappeared into the internet archives has found itself back under the microscope 15 years later, and not everyone is laughing.

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