Chris Pratt Roasted For Pretending To Close His Eyes While Praying In Viral Video

Chris Pratt is being roasted once again for what many consider yet another bit of performative Christianity.

Pratt, like many religious types, has been seizing the ongoing social media discourse about Charlie Kirk's death as an opportunity to highlight his faith.

Recently, he posted a video of him inviting followers to pray with him on social media—but people couldn't help but notice one telling detail.

Pratt was unable to keep his eyes closed.

Pratt said in the video:

“Hey guys, just stop real quick and pray with me."

He then quoted Psalms 46:10, which reads, “Be still, and know that I am God.”

He then launched into a lengthy prayer about turning away from "distractions" of the news cycle, turning to God, and making an effort to "choose what gives life" instead.

When he wrapped up the prayer, he then told his fans:

“OK, now you can continue scrolling, or you can turn your phone off and go outside.”

Fine, whatever. But the message was overshadowed by the fact that Pratt couldn't keep his own eyes closed.

Again and again throughout his prayer, Pratt can be seen opening his eyes to slits and peeking at the screen, presumably to read the prayer off a piece of paper or teleprompter app.

It kind of blew the image that the prayer was extemporaneous, off the top of his inspired head.

And the internet couldn't help but laugh at what many saw as Pratt's desperation to seem like an inspirational faith leader.





















Pratt's outspoken faith has long been a bone of contention with many given the anti-LGBTQ reputation of the churches he has been associated with.

The controversy began in 2019 over the infamously homophobic Hillsong church, which Pratt denied ever attending after fellow actor Eliot Page called him out about the church's homophobic stance.

The church Pratt said he does attend, however, Zoe Church, modeled itself on Hillsong and has taken anti-LGBTQ stances as well.

Suffice to say, this isn't the first time Pratt has been caught bending the truth where his faith is concerned. Oops.