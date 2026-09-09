'South Park' Creators Announce They're Changing Show's Name To Troll Apple And Google—And We're Cackling

Fresh off winning an Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone announced that they're changing the name of the long-running show to "South America," effectively trolling Apple and Google for capitulating to President Donald Trump's renaming of Lake Ontario to "Lake America."

Trump recently made headlines for claiming, amid a trade war with Canada, that the United States was considering "changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America in that we don't expect to [be] doing much business with Ontario any longer."

Trump later signed an executive order directing U.S. government agencies to refer to Lake Ontario as “Lake America.” The change applies only to official U.S. government usage and does not alter the lake’s name in Canada or in international usage.

Google has already adopted Trump’s preferred name for American users, displaying “Lake America” on its maps, while Apple later caved amid pressure from the White House.

Ahead of the premiere of South Park's 29th Season, Parker and Stone released a statement announcing they are changing the name of the series:

“Inspired by the bravery and patriotism of Apple and Google, we are changing the name of ‘South Park’ to ‘South America.' We especially want to thank our parent company Paramount — a Skydance Capitulation.”

The statement took aim at Comedy Central's parent company, Paramount, which sought government approval for a merger with Skydance.

The FCC later approved the merger and Paramount paid $16 million to settle a lawsuit brought by Trump, which critics said amounted to a payoff to secure the merger's approval. The deal led to the profound right-wing shift at CBS News under editorial director Bari Weiss.

South Park's official X account also changed its name to "South America," publishing Parker and Stone's statement.

People loved Parker and Stone's response.









New episodes of South Park premiere on September 16. We're already seated.