Skip to content

The White House Just Tried To Use 'Zelda' To Praise Trump—And It Backfired Spectacularly

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

'South Park' Creators Announce They're Changing Show's Name To Troll Apple And Google—And We're Cackling

Trey Parker and Matt Stone
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone announced that they're changing the name of the long-running animated show to "South America" to mock Apple and Google for capitulating to President Trump's renaming of Lake Ontario to "Lake America."

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 09, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Fresh off winning an Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone announced that they're changing the name of the long-running show to "South America," effectively trolling Apple and Google for capitulating to President Donald Trump's renaming of Lake Ontario to "Lake America."

Trump recently made headlines for claiming, amid a trade war with Canada, that the United States was considering "changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America in that we don't expect to [be] doing much business with Ontario any longer."

Trump later signed an executive order directing U.S. government agencies to refer to Lake Ontario as “Lake America.” The change applies only to official U.S. government usage and does not alter the lake’s name in Canada or in international usage.

Google has already adopted Trump’s preferred name for American users, displaying “Lake America” on its maps, while Apple later caved amid pressure from the White House.

Ahead of the premiere of South Park's 29th Season, Parker and Stone released a statement announcing they are changing the name of the series:

“Inspired by the bravery and patriotism of Apple and Google, we are changing the name of ‘South Park’ to ‘South America.' We especially want to thank our parent company Paramount — a Skydance Capitulation.”

The statement took aim at Comedy Central's parent company, Paramount, which sought government approval for a merger with Skydance.

The FCC later approved the merger and Paramount paid $16 million to settle a lawsuit brought by Trump, which critics said amounted to a payoff to secure the merger's approval. The deal led to the profound right-wing shift at CBS News under editorial director Bari Weiss.

South Park's official X account also changed its name to "South America," publishing Parker and Stone's statement.

People loved Parker and Stone's response.



New episodes of South Park premiere on September 16. We're already seated.

Latest News

Bebe Rexha Calls Out 'Straight Men' In Her Comments Who Only Focus On Her Chest In Viral Post
LGBTQ

Bebe Rexha Calls Out 'Straight Men' In Her Comments Who Only Focus On Her Chest In Viral Post

Arthur Layne Lundeed
Trending

Arizona Man Who Had To Be Duct-Taped To His Seat On Flight After Drunken Racist Meltdown Fired From His Job

Andi Peters; Miriam Margolyes
Celebrities

'Harry Potter' Star Sparks Backlash After Using Archaic Racial Slur To Describe Black TV Host In Uncomfortable Clip

Zohran Mamdani
Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani Speaks Out After Releasing 9/11 Records That Reveal NYC Officials Knew Air Around Ground Zero Was 'Toxic'

More from People/donald-trump

Donald Trump
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Trump Was Just Spotted With A Bizarre New Brunette Hair Color—And Here Come The Jokes

President Donald Trump was widely mocked after he was recently spotted departing Air Force One sporting what appeared to be a much darker shade of hair color than the blonde that we're used to seeing.

Trump has for years sported his signature combover, and he has previously spoken about having a significant bald spot on his head. However, he denies wearing a wig.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Donald Trump
Fox News

Trump Slammed After Jokingly Lamenting That 9/11 Hero Is 'More Famous' Than He Is In Tone-Deaf Speech

After speaking during the “Steel Across America” event put on by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, President Donald Trump was criticized for lamenting that one hero of the September 11 terror attacks is "more famous" than him.

Trump was referring to Welles Crowther, an equities trader at Sandler O’Neill & Partners who was working in the South Tower on Sept. 11, 2001. Crowther, who became known for wearing a red bandana, helped evacuate people from the building and is credited with saving at least 18 lives before the tower collapsed.

Keep ReadingShow less
Robert Pattinson (left) responds to Chris Hansen’s (right) criticism of Primetime.
Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images; Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic

Robert Pattinson Reacts To 'To Catch A Predator' Star Chris Hansen's Criticism Of His Portrayal In New Film

It’s probably not every day Robert Pattinson gets publicly critiqued by Chris Hansen, but here we are. The actor addressed the former To Catch a Predator host’s concerns about Primetime at the Venice International Film Festival, offering a gracious response to the man whose television career helped inspire the film.

At the panel, Pattinson addressed Hansen’s concerns directly:

Keep ReadingShow less
Amanda Hirsch (left) apologized after facing backlash over a Polymarket post tied to the Lindsay Clancy (right) trial.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME; Greg Derr / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Podcaster Apologizes After 'Insensitive' Post About Betting On Lindsay Clancy Trial Sparks Backlash

Amanda Hirsch is walking back a promotional post that encouraged followers to wager on the verdict in the Lindsay Clancy trial. The Not Skinny But Not Fat creator and host found herself in hot water after her partnership with Polymarket drew backlash online.

Clancy, a former labor and delivery nurse from Duxbury, Massachusetts, was charged with killing her three young children in January 2023. Her case has since fueled debate over maternal mental health, the healthcare system, and the legal definition of insanity.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trey Parker and Matt Stone; Donald Trump
Taylor Hill/WireImage; Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

'South Park' Hilariously Trolls Trump After Winning Emmy Award For Outstanding Animated Program

South Park had social media users cheering after trolling President Donald Trump for helping creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program at the Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday.

Trump has previously complained about not being accepted by the Hollywood elite and not winning major film and television awards. South Park leaned into this by sharing a graphic depicting a pantsless Trump holding an Emmy while the show's characters flank him, sharing in the victory.

Keep ReadingShow less