Skip to content

Woman Floored After Tinder Date Tells Her She Can Only Have 2nd Date With Him If She Follows His Unhinged Rules

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Anthropic Researcher Abruptly Resigns Before Warning That AI 'Could Kill Us All By The End Of The Decade' In Alarming Rant

screenshot of Jacob Coxon on Anderson Cooper 360
Anderson Cooper 360/CNN

After resigning from Anthropic on Tuesday, researcher Jacob Coxon took to X to warn about the dangers of AI—and slammed both Anthropic and OpenAI for "gambling with our lives."

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotSep 10, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Anthropic is an American artificial intelligence (AI) safety and research company whose website says it develops "reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems." It was founded in 2021 by former OpenAI researchers and organized as a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) to prioritize "long-term safety, ethics, and a positive public impact alongside business goals."

Their flagship product is a family of large language models (LLMs) used for "complex reasoning, coding, and conversational assistance" that the company named "Claude."

Jacob Coxon, a researcher for Anthropic, recently resigned, fearing that unrestrained development of self-improving AI models will make the Terminator franchise more documentary than fiction.

Coxon took to X to share his warnings about the technology he spent three years developing:

"The people building AI earnestly believe it could kill us all by the end of the decade."
"...They are racing straight to self-improving superintelligence and gambling with our lives."

You can read his full thread of seven posts here:



In his final post, Coxon appealed to his fellow AI researchers, writing:

"If you are a lab researcher, I urge you to consider what the next few years will actually feel like. Do you want to kick off a superintelligent RL run without a rigorous understanding of its mind?"
"Should you put your head down because 'it’s happening anyway' - or take this moment to call for different conditions?"

Coxon also explained his stance on CNN's Anderson Cooper 360.

Coxon pointed to multiple incidents of AI agents hacking systems without any input from humans as proof that tighter supervision and controls are vital before it's too late.

Anthropic’s current Head of Alignment Stress-Testing, Evan Hubinger, also posted on X to say he agreed with Coxon.

@EvanHub/X

People across social media concurred with the need for regulated AI and safeguards instead of barreling ahead blind.

View on Threads


Jacob Coxon resigning from Anthropic and posting about how the company, along with OpenAI, acting irresponsibly should be a real wake up call for us all.
— Karly Kingsley (@karlykingsley.bsky.social) September 9, 2026 at 2:22 PM


@PostigoElena/X


View on Threads


@joseph-n-hall/Bluesky



View on Threads


I don’t think AI will destroy us yet. It still needs us to sustain itself. But it will enslave us by controlling our minds and our political decisions, so that we keep feeding it and propagating it. Once it figures out how to self propagate, then it will destroy us.
— elanc.bsky.social (@elanc.bsky.social) September 9, 2026 at 4:28 AM


Warnings of reckless, accelerated AI development without safeguards have come from others in the tech industry before Coxon.

Former Google engineer Blake Lemoine sounded the alarm in 2022. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates also recently called for caution, planning, and government regulations for AI.

Latest News

Carly Rae Jepsen (left) revealed her baby boy’s name was inspired by Heated Rivalry (right).
LGBTQ

Carly Rae Jepsen Reveals Her Baby's Name Was Inspired By 'Heated Rivalry'—And Fans Are So Here For It

Donald Trump; meme showing firefighters carrying Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Trump's Dubious Claim That Two 'Big Strong' Firemen Carried Him Away From Danger On 9/11 Sparks Hilariously Fitting Memes

TikTok screenshots
Trending

'Bamboozled' Mom Sparks Debate After Calling Out Ex's Fiancée For Dyeing Daughter's Hair—But Dad Has Very Different Story

Trinity Tatum at Peacock's "Love Island USA" Season 8 Reunion held at Universal Studios Hollywood.
Celebrities

'Love Island' Star's Confession About Feeling Like A Failure For Working At Home Depot At 21 Sparks Social Media Debate

More from News/science

Screenshots from @meitham's TikTok
@meitham/TikTok

Teen Sparks Debate With Viral Video Listing The Rules Her 'Strict Parents' Have Enforced That Have Made Her An 'Avid Liar'

By now, we've all heard the saying that overly strict parents create sneaky kids, and more and more evidence of this being true is appearing on TikTok.

TikToker Mei, or @meitham, opened up on the platform while doing her makeup for school, claiming that she became a "very avid liar" because of her strict parents.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @taylaajacksonn's TikTok
@taylaajacksonn/TikTok

UK Man Goes Viral With His Shock Over All Of The Bizarre And 'Supersized' Things Walmart Sells—And We're Cackling

Every culture is different, so when two people are internationally dating, they're not just dealing with the physical distance of the long-distance relationship—they have to take in other cultural factors as well.

Sometimes that can be difficult, but sometimes it's really hilarious.,

Keep ReadingShow less
Nathan Fielder; Elizabeth Holmes
A24

Bizarre Clip Of Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes From Surprise New Documentary Sparks Hilarious Memes

In a time where every day is more bizarre than the last, it takes a lot to make something that truly knocks people off-balance. But Canadian filmmaker, actor, and comedian Nathan Fielder has done just that.

Fielder dropped a clip from his next project, which he somehow managed to keep so secret nobody knew anything about it for three years: a documentary about infamous Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes called You Can See Everything.

Keep ReadingShow less
child holding box of school supplies and screenshot of tweet
vejaa/Getty Images; @mattvanswol/X

MAGA Christian's Viral Post About Learning Donated School Supplies Will Go To Spanish-Speaking Kids Has Everyone Making The Same Point

A self-described devout Christian—the White nationalist part is silent on his bio, but loud in his social media posts, which constantly vilify BIPOC and non-White immigrants and spread White nationalist propaganda and rhetoric—recently posted his moral dilemma on X seeking feedback from his fellow MAGA minions.

Matt Van Swol wrote:

Keep ReadingShow less
Jeanine Pirro
Finn Gomez/Getty Images

Jeanine Pirro Epically Melts Down During Press Briefing On Cryptocurrency Fraud After Reporters Try To Ask About Reflecting Pool Debacle

United States Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro was swiftly criticised after she responded combatively to reporters who asked her about the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool fiasco during a press conference on cryptocurrency fraud.

Pirro announced sanctions against Xinbi Guarantee, an online platform she accused of being "an illicit scamming marketplace" used by Chinese cybercriminals. She further expanded on Xinbi’s role in facilitating scams targeting Americans by laundering money sent by victims to anonymous individuals online, many of whom were pitching fraudulent cryptocurrency investment schemes.

Keep ReadingShow less